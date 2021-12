MEXIA, Texas — A 17-year-old boy was arrested last Saturday in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Mexia, according to the Mexia Police Department. Mexia PD said there was a shooting on Dec. 10 at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of North Ross Street. Details about the shooting weren't released, but police said they arrested a teen in connection to the shooting.

MEXIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO