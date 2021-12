ROCHESTER -- When I first met the Laundry Goddess, I was unaware of the depth of her wisdom, genius and skill. We had just moved to the neighborhood, and she was welcoming and kind. Our families shared similar interests, such as gardening and bonfires, so we bonded quickly. But over time, I began to notice some oddities. No matter how dirty her kids' clothes got, or how much juice my boys spilled on her tablecloths, everything was always completely clean the next day. No stains anywhere. Ever.

