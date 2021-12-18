ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jefferson Partners with NeuroFlow to Support Holistic Health of Employees and Students

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — NeuroFlow announced it is now available to 42,000 employees of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health. The initiative will focus on increasing access to behavioral health resources and daily self-care for employees, faculty and students across Jefferson’s university, clinical and corporate services settings. NeuroFlow’s evidenced-based platform will engage...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Announces Funding to Expand Adolescent Substance Use Disorder Treatment Services

HARRISBURG, PA — The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced a Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by the Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania (BHARP), the Northeast Behavioral Health Care Consortium (NBHCC), and Community Care Behavioral Health (Community Care) to expand adolescent substance use disorder (SUD) services in Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Spark Therapeutics to Invest $575M in New 500k Square Foot State-of-the-Art Gene Therapy Innovation Center

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Spark Therapeutics, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced plans to invest an initial $575M in the creation of a new, state-of-the-art gene therapy innovation center on Drexel University’s campus in the heart of Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood. Through a 99-year ground lease of Drexel University’s F Lot, the new center will be located at the intersection of 30th and Chestnut Streets and will create opportunities for collaboration with Drexel University and Philadelphia’s booming life sciences community. Terms of the ground lease, including financial terms, were not disclosed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

HHS Announces Additional Navigator Resources to Support the Extended HealthCare.gov Open Enrollment Period

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced recently that it is adding more consumer resources to support consumers’ access to coverage during the extended Marketplace Open Enrollment Period for HealthCare.gov – with approximately $10.2 million in additional funding awarded to current Navigator grantees in Federally-facilitated Marketplace (FFM) states. This funding will help support Navigator grantees’ outreach, education, and enrollment efforts around the extended Marketplace Open Enrollment Period.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
MyChesCo

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Partners with the Medical University of South Carolina in Pilot Trial on Stroke

NEWTOWN, PA — Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) announced its recent partnership with Dr. Steve Kautz, on an investigator-initiated study, conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina (“MUSC”), to evaluate cranial-nerve non-invasive neuromodulation (“CN-NINM”) and dynamic balance in chronic stroke survivors. As part of the study, some patients will receive CN-NINM, which will be delivered using PoNS therapy.
NEWTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

First Lady Wolf Discusses Importance of Employment and Finances for Women Reentrants

HARRISBURG, PA — First Lady Frances Wolf recently hosted Women In Reentry: Employment, the fourth in a series of virtual conversations with reentry advocates. The panel discussed why employment and financial literacy are vital for women following incarceration. They also highlighted resources available to women seeking job and financial help, and how being a fair chance employer benefits businesses and communities.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
MyChesCo

Shusterman, Miller Introduce Student Inclusion Bill

HARRISBURG, PA — State Reps. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, and Dan Miller, D-Allegheny, introduced legislation recently that would make sure students with exceptionalities are involved in all aspects of schools and receiving real opportunities. “We have made great strides in making sure all students, regardless of their abilities, are included...
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Passage Bio Announces Positive Interim Safety and Biomarker Data and Advances Phase 1/2 Trial of PBGM01 in GM1 Gangliosidosis

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG) announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recently recommended proceeding to additional planned cohorts in the Imagine-1 clinical study. Imagine-1 is a Phase 1/2, global, open-label, dose-escalation study of the AAVhu68 gene therapy PBGM01 delivered by intra-cisterna magna (ICM) injection in four cohorts of pediatric subjects with early and late infantile GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1). GM1 is a rare, fatal lysosomal storage disease in which mutations in the GLB1 gene result in very low activity of the enzyme beta-galactosidase. The primary goal of the study is to first assess safety and tolerability and then efficacy of PBGM01.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

$50,000 State Grant Announced for Women’s Resource Center

WAYNE, PA — Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti announced the Women’s Resource Center (WRC), located in Wayne, has been approved for a $50,000 Department of Human Services grant to expand financial coaching and resource coordination services. “I am thrilled to have secured this funding for the Women’s Resource Center,”...
WAYNE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holistic Health#Remote Support#Jefferson Partners#Neuroflow#Healthcare#Jefferson Health#Burnout
MyChesCo

Perrin Conferences to Host Virtual PFAS Litigation Conference

WAYNE, PA — Perrin Conferences announced it will host a virtual conference entitled, “Impact of PFAS of Environmental Litigation” on Thursday, January 13, 2022. This one-day conference features leaders in environmental litigation speaking on the complexities of the litigation, insurance, risks, and regulatory impacts of PFAS now and in the future.
WAYNE, PA
MyChesCo

Collegium Kindergarten Students Bring Cheer to Assisted Living Community

EXTON, PA — Kindergarten students at Collegium Charter School (CCS) participated in the “season of giving” by putting on a special choral performance for the residents at Arbor Terrace, an assisted living community in the Exton Oaklands Corporate Center. Arbor Terrace opened in April 2021 and is now neighbors with one of Collegium’s Kindergarten through 4th Grade buildings.
EXTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Asks Feds to Support Health Care System in Battling Pandemic

HARRISBURG, PA — The Wolf Administration recently sent a request for additional support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Pennsylvania’s health care system in its continued battle against COVID-19. “Our health care system is strained from COVID-19 cases and further exacerbated by persistent staffing shortages across the sector,” said Gov. Wolf. “I outlined key areas that my administration, along with health care systems, believes would garner the most impactful support for our deserving health care professionals who have been on the front lines battling this pandemic for 22 months.”
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Governor Wolf Announces Veterans’ Trust Fund Grant Opportunities

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced that the 2021-22 Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) is accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans. The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will award up to $1 million in VTF grants to non-profit organizations, veteran service organizations and county directors of veteran affairs across the state. Grant applications must be received no later than 2:00 PM EST on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy