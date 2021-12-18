Jefferson Partners with NeuroFlow to Support Holistic Health of Employees and Students
PHILADELPHIA, PA — NeuroFlow announced it is now available to 42,000 employees of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health. The initiative will focus on increasing access to behavioral health resources and daily self-care for employees, faculty and students across Jefferson’s university, clinical and corporate services settings. NeuroFlow’s evidenced-based platform will engage...www.mychesco.com
