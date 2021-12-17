ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Site - Don't overthink it, bet the Cowboys to beat the Giants

By SportsbookWire Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys (9-4) try to keep their NFC East champion hopes alive when they meet the New York Giants (4-9) in a big NFC East matchup 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are the chalk pick here, heavily favored by 11.5 points, per the oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook.

On Site host Tony Anderson and NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton break down the X’s and the O’s around how to place a bet around this game… here’s a hint: Hit the Cowboys. The Over/Under has been set at 44.5 points.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

