AUSTIN, Texas — Plans to transform part of Lady Bird Lake could soon be a reality. Community Impact reports that, right now, the City of Austin is considering Endeavor Real Estate Group's proposal to build on land located at 305 S. Congress Ave. The spot is currently home to the Austin American-Statesman's building, part of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail and an unofficial viewing area for the bats under the Congress Avenue bridge.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO