Movies With Tales of Derring-Do

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcellent tales of derring-do abound among recent streaming options, including...

Comments / 0

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

What These Iconic ‘80s Movie Actors Are Doing Today

The 1980s gave birth to some of the most iconic movies of all time and turned dozens of actors into international superstars and box office heavyweights. Names like Michael J. Fox, Holly Hunter, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Whoopi Goldberg are just a handful of great ‘80s actors who made an impact on movies, and pop culture in general, in one way or another.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Zack Snyder’s most insane action movie is now on Netflix

A 2011 classic from director Zack Snyder is among the new movies on Netflix available to stream this month. We’re referring, of course, to Sucker Punch — a trippy, visual kaleidoscope that, whatever else you might point out about it, is very, very Snyder. Which is to say, it’s a big and brash movie, loaded with beautiful women and special effects. And critics can’t stand it.
MOVIES
pittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: Don’t Look Up

Writer/director Adam McKay’s transition into social satire, first in “The Big Short” and continuing with the curious biopic “Vice,” began with a minimum amount of wackiness. The longtime director of broad comedies such as “Anchorman” and “Step Brothers” likely wanted to establish that, while his new direction might still be funny, it would not necessarily be uproarious — trading hearty guffaws for dry, knowing chuckles.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Do Movie Monsters Pose Before They Pounce?

You’ve likely seen this phenomenon in quite a few monster movies for a number of reasons, but it was worth asking the question of why movie monsters tend to pose so much before making the kill, especially when a thinking individual, those who are intent on their own survival anyway, might think of running or attacking at that moment. Running is probably the worst option to take since it becomes too much like a cat and mouse game at that point, as many predatory creatures will automatically give chase to a fleeing victim. In a lot of movies, fighting isn’t any better since the monsters that are typically shown in some of the more popular movies are too tough, too quick, and in some cases too smart to allow their prey to get the upper hand on them. But there’s still the question of why monsters will pause long enough to make the moment stretch out. There are a lot of answers out there since for one, it’s far more cinematic to show the monsters in all their horrifying glory before a strike, and it’s also practical from a predatory standpoint.
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Why movies don’t reflect the real-life crises of their times

Movies deal in extremes, in drama, in the outlandish, in the unexpected. So it’s a rare thing when the world outside the movies is more dramatic, terrible or consequential than what’s being depicted on screen. Watch a film made in Nazi Germany, and you will inevitably think more...
MOVIES
cityweekly.net

Tale from the Crypt

If you gave me a list of 100 of the most critically and commercially successful directors working today, and asked me which of them was best-suited to making a contemporary film noir, I'm not sure Guillermo Del Toro would be among my first dozen choices. It's not that Del Toro doesn't have a distinctive aesthetic, or even that he might not seem comfortable in darker thematic shades; there's plenty of evidence in his career of both. It's more that his preferred stories have generally been pop entertainment, like his three different comic-book adaptations and robots-vs.-monsters adventure Pacific Rim. Even the movie that won him an Oscar is about a love story involving the Creature from the Black Lagoon. What would it even look like when Guillermo Del Toro poked his head into cynicism?
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Ben Affleck Doesn’t Want to Do ‘IP Movies’ Anymore

Following the underwhelming box office performance of Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, Ben Affleck has decided to move away from IP-driven movies. In a recent interview with The Playlist, the Batman actor discussed the future of moviemaking — and how streaming has become the favored entertainment form. Both...
MOVIES
thexboxhub.com

Creepy Tale Review

Creepy Tale is certainly creepy. Thumbs up, Deqaf Studio, you aimed for that target and well and truly hit it. We played with tension in the fingers and thumbs, and there were plenty of moments that will sit in a grotty cupboard at the back of our subconscious. Thanks for that.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Saban Films Buys Supernatural Horror Movie ‘Shepherd’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to “Shepherd,” a supernatural thriller by writer-director Russell Owen. Following its world premiere at BFI London Film Festival, “Shepherd” was released in theaters in the United Kingdom last month and has generated $19 million to date. It doesn’t yet have a release date domestically. “Shepherd” centers on Eric Black, who finds work on a remote, weather-worn Scottish island after the sudden death of his wife. As his sadness continues to engulf him, so do the supernatural portents of his stark new surroundings. He soon becomes plagued by terrifying visions until it is clear he must...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The 50 Best Action Movies of All Time

On the surface, action movies are all about the adrenaline pumping fights, explosive shootouts, unkillable warriors and hopeless causes, with a little romance and comedy sprinkled in. Some follow classic battles between good and evil with larger-than-life personas taking on entire armies to fight for what’s right. Others portray a sea of grey characters trying […]
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Stream Some of the Best Christmas Movies Online, From ‘Elf’ to ‘Die Hard’

The stockings have been hung, the lights are twinkling on the tree, the gift hunting is complete. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by watching some of the best Christmas movies while you wrap a boatload of presents and cook up that festive feast? Whether you’re entertaining holiday company or need some extra cheer in the form of rom-coms, Christmas classics, tearjerkers or horror, THR has rounded up a handful of winter season’s defining films. Spend the next few days with Buddy the Elf, John McClane or Edward Scissorhands, depending on your festive preferences. No matter what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Sound Predictions

The sound race runs the gamut of sci-fi (“Dune,” “The Matrix Resurrections”), horror (“A Quiet Place Part II,” “Last Night in Soho”), superhero (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”), musical (“Tick Tick Boom,” “Westside Story”), action-adventure (“No Time to Die), and western (“The Power of the Dog”). The odd man out from the shortlist, though, is Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical “Belfast,” about his upbringing during the Catholic/Protestant strife of ’69. However, the sonic power and complexity of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” (Warner Bros.) is going to be hard to beat. Its great achievement is creating a grounded reality that is both innovative and believable. So,...
MUSIC
maketecheasier.com

11 of the Best Christmas Movies to Stream for the Holidays that Don’t Cost a Penny

It’s that time of year again, where pumpkin spice steps down from the throne and egg nog ascends to its rightful place as the holiday beverage of choice and Christmas music is leeching out of every speaker imaginable. Whether you’re a Grinch or prefer to spend your December rockin’ around the Christmas tree, everyone loves a good holiday-themed flick. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend a dime to watch some excellent Christmas and Christmas-adjacent movies. Make some hot chocolate, curl up on the couch and revel in some big-screen holiday magic.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Steamroll ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Sing 2’ in Holiday Box Office Pileup

As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20. But pandemic or not, it seems ambitious to have seven new movies scheduled to open nationwide in the wake of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That’s right, seven new films — “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros.), “Sing 2” (Universal), “The King’s Man” (Disney and 20th Century), “The Tender Bar” (Amazon Studios), “A Journal for Jordan” (Sony), “American Underdog” (Lionsgate) and “Licorice Pizza” (MGM) — will make their way to North American theaters around Christmas Day and attempt to lure audiences away from the box office behemoth that is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Cue the voice on...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA

