Movies With Tales of Derring-Do

You’ve likely seen this phenomenon in quite a few monster movies for a number of reasons, but it was worth asking the question of why movie monsters tend to pose so much before making the kill, especially when a thinking individual, those who are intent on their own survival anyway, might think of running or attacking at that moment. Running is probably the worst option to take since it becomes too much like a cat and mouse game at that point, as many predatory creatures will automatically give chase to a fleeing victim. In a lot of movies, fighting isn’t any better since the monsters that are typically shown in some of the more popular movies are too tough, too quick, and in some cases too smart to allow their prey to get the upper hand on them. But there’s still the question of why monsters will pause long enough to make the moment stretch out. There are a lot of answers out there since for one, it’s far more cinematic to show the monsters in all their horrifying glory before a strike, and it’s also practical from a predatory standpoint.

