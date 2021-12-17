ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

WATCH: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Zoom

By Josh Callaway
 6 days ago
Watch Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks' full media zoom call from Friday, Dec. 17 just 12 days ahead of the Sooners' matchup with No. 14 Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Sooners in the NFL: Week 15

It took an extra day of action and three games to get rescheduled, but an extended NFL Week 15 came to a conclusion on Tuesday night with two key divisional games. One of those pivotal games saw former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles face off with a depleted Washington Football Team in a matchup of 6-7 squads in desperate need for a win.
Oklahoma Introduces New Sooner Success Academic Award

Oklahoma continues to be forward-thinking. The University of Oklahoma announced on Monday a plan to create financial awards to student-athletes in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision in the Alston v. NCAA case. The Sooner Success Academic Award will provided the means for eligible student-athletes to receive a...
