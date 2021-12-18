ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Michelle Pfeiffer’s Husband: Everything To Know About David E. Kelley & Her Previous Marriage

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GdHfh_0dQ826O500

Michelle Pfeiffer has been married to her TV producer hubby for 28 years! Before David E. Kelley, she was married one other time. Find out more about the star’s husband and ex here!

Michelle Pfeiffer is a Hollywood icon! The 63-year-old movie star has oozed glamour and glitz since she started turning heads as a beauty pageant winner in Southern California. After agents quickly took notice of the blonde bombshell, Michelle was cast in Grease 2, where she showcased both her acting and singing talents. But it was her breakout role in 1983’s Scarface as gangster girlfriend Elvira Hancock opposite Al Pacino that really put her on the map. After huge box office hits like The Witches of Eastwick, Michelle would go on to earn back-to-back Academy Award nominations for Dangerous Liaisons and The Fabulous Baker Boys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PTSeh_0dQ826O500

Alongside her success in Tinseltown, Michelle found a winning streak with her husband David E. Kelley. The actress has been married to the TV producer/ writer for 28 years! Before David, she had one other husband, ex Peter Horton. Find out more about David and Peter here!

Peter Horton

Michelle met her first husband, Peter, in an acting class in Los Angeles. They were married in a small wedding in Santa Monica in 1981, just months before she found out she won the lead role in Grease 2. Peter himself would find parts in St. Elsewhere, Eight is Enough and Dallas. He had some luck on the big screen too, starring in the Stephen King adaptation of Children of the Corn, alongside a young Linda Hamilton. His breakthrough came when he was cast in the popular TV drama Thirtysomething in 1987.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aW2bO_0dQ826O500

The couple would even work together when Peter directed her in a 1985 made-for-TV movie called One Too Many, where she played the high school girlfriend of an alcoholic jock. Aside from helping guide her career, Michelle also credits Peter for “saving” her from a “breatharianism” cult, which believed humans could live as plants on air and sunlight alone, per her 2013 interview with The Sunday Telegraph. Peter was doing research at the time on a movie about another alleged cult, the Moonies, when the couple began discussing her experiences. “We were talking with an ex-Moonie and he was describing the psychological manipulation, and I just clicked,” she told the outlet. “I was in one.”

The pair would eventually split in 1988. “I married Peter at a very young age,” Michelle told Parade in 2012, revealing why the marriage failed. “I’m not the same person I was then. I forget I was even married before.” Peter has gone on to have success directing several TV shows like The Wonder Years and producing such hits as Grey’s Anatomy.

David E. Kelley

Eight months after Michelle adopted her daughter, Claudia Rose, she walked down the aisle with David in 1993. Claudia was even christened at the wedding! While Michelle is incredibly talented in front of the camera, her better half is no slouch behind it, as he has 11 Emmy Awards to prove it. The uber TV producer and creator has lent his magic touch to such hit series as L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal and Chicago Hope. More recently he has produced Pretty Little Lies, Goliath and Nine Perfect Strangers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJa2M_0dQ826O500

Michelle appeared adamant about not mixing her personal life with her professional one on her second go at marriage. “I’ve seen a lot of couples where they seem to have a really great marriage, and then they work together and next year they’re filing for divorce,” she told The New Yorker. She and David did try their hand at one project together, however, when he wrote the adapted screenplay form1996’s To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday, which starred Michelle alongside Peter Gallagher.

In August 1994, Michelle and David welcomed son, John Henry. The actress has publicly gushed about David being an incredible father to both John and Claudia. “I chose really well with David. I got really lucky,” she told Parade. And the pair are still going strong. In 2020, Michele shared a heartfelt Instagram post to mark her anniversary with the Big Little Lies producer. “My one and only for 27 years. Happy Anniversary to my love @davidekelleyproductions,” she wrote.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Parents: Everything To Know About Jon Voight & Late Marcheline Bertrand

Angelina Jolie’s dad Jon Voight is a successful actor and her late mom Marcheline Bertrand made her mark as an actress and humanitarian. Find out more about them here. Angelina Jolie, 46, has made quite an impression on the world in her own right but it turns out her parents’ experiences has also helped her to become who she is today. The actress is the daughter of Jon Voight, 82, and the late Marcheline Bertrand, who have both had experience in the entertainment industry and the activism world. Angelina has shared various quotes about how her mom and dad have affected her over the years and how they influenced her work as an actress, humanitarian, and mother to her own six kids.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bono’s Wife: Everything To Know About Ali Hewson & Their Nearly 40 Year Marriage

The ‘sweetest thing’ in Bono’s life is his marriage to Ali Hewson. As this Irish power couple celebrates their ongoing romance, learn more about Bono’s wife. With his distinct glasses and one of the most recognizable voices in rock history, Bono is known across the globe. But, do many know the woman who has been his wife since the early 1980s? While millions know the U2 frontman as Bono, Ali Hewson knows him as Paul Hewson, the man she fell in love with more than four decades ago. Ali and Bono celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary in 2022, marking a relationship that has taken them around the world and back. The two lovebirds, proud parents to four beautiful children, are still going strong, so get to know more about the woman who puts the real “power” in this power couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kelsey Grammer’s Kids: What To Know About The 7 Children He Has With 4 Women

Kelsey Grammer is quite the family man! The ‘Frasier’ actor is raising seven children with four different women. Find out all about his big brood here!. Kelsey Grammer is one of the most recognizable actors after having played Dr. Frasier Crane for more than 20 years on television! The 66-year-old star made the sophisticated psychiatrist his own on both Cheers and its spinoff Frasier — and he claimed four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor along the way. Born on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Kelsey would study theater in high school in Florida, before winning a scholarship to the esteemed Julliard School.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
arcamax.com

Review: Nicole Kidman has a ball with Lucy in the fitfully effective 'Being the Ricardos'

For the better part of six astoundingly successful seasons, Lucy and Ricky Ricardo's apartment was one of the most comforting places in America. I should say apartments; for a few years they lived on the fourth floor of a Manhattan brownstone, only to move into bigger, brighter third-floor digs in preparation for the arrival of their baby son. You never knew what Lucy, Ricky, Fred and Ethel were going to get up to in those spaces: quarrels and sing-alongs, bridge games and food fights, ridiculous stunts that would leave the living room strewn with trash, pillow feathers and even barnyard animals. The more, the merrier: For millions of viewers and the many more who grew up on reruns, the Ricardos' home was home.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Marconews.com

Jennifer Aniston saw a numerologist — and discovered she's a 'late-bloomer'

LOS ANGELES — As "Friends" came to a close, Jennifer Aniston didn't exactly have her future mapped out. While speaking at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment gala Wednesday, Aniston recalled a striking conversation she had "toward the end" of the famed NBC sitcom's run with Sherry Lansing, then the chairman of Paramount Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Warren Beatty’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 2 Sons & 2 Daughters

Actor/director Warren Beatty is the proud father of two sons and two daughters whom he shares with actress Annette Bening. Find out more about his talented brood here!. Warren Beatty, 84, is a Hollywood icon, getting his start in the ’60s with films like Splendor in the Grass and Bonnie and Clyde and furthering his career with 1975’s Shampoo and 1990’s Dick Tracy. Warren was a well-known ladies man in his day, rumored to have been with, well, a lot of women. It wasn’t until he met Annette Bening, 63, while the two were working on the 1991 film Bugsy that he decided he was ready to settle down and get married. “I waited a long time to be married,” Warren told AARP magazine in 2016. “When you don’t get married until you’re 54…well, as Arthur Miller said, ‘it comes with the territory,'” he stated, referring to a line from the playwright’s Death of a Salesman. “A salesman is got to dream, boy. It comes with the territory.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Hamilton
Person
Peter Horton
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Peter Gallagher
Person
David E. Kelley
HollywoodLife

John Lennon’s Wives: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Yoko Ono & Cynthia Lennon

John Lennon was married to Cynthia Powell, and then to Yoko Ono, before he was tragically murdered in 1980. Here’s everything to know about the late Beatles star’s wives. Over 40 years after his death, John Lennon remains an icon in the music industry. The singer-songwriter and peace activist had such an incredible career as a co-leader and guitarist of The Beatles, which sent him to international stardom. But in December 1980, John was gunned down by Mark David Chapman, who still remains incarcerated until this day. At the time of his death, John was married to Yoko Ono, 88. Before that, he had a complex marriage to Cynthia Powell from 1962 and 1968. Both relationships were widely-publicized in the press, and they’re still talked about today. Learn more about Yoko and Cynthia below.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Ethel Steps Out of Lucy’s Shadow Thanks to Nina Arianda in ‘Being the Ricardos’

Following a limited theatrical release and a well-received bow to awards voters,”Being the Ricardos” finally dances its way to Amazon Prime Video subscribers on Tuesday. While Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem topline the Aaron Sorkin drama, one of the major takeaways in both critical reviews and early audience reaction has been the unexpected potency and drama of Vivian Vance — portrayed by “Goliath” and “Billions” star Nina Arianda. Vance was best friend to Lucy Ricardo (and her real life counterpart Lucille Ball, for that matter) on the formative TV show, portraying the long-suffering neighbor Ethel Mertz. In Sorkin’s telling, though, Vance’s daily...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Sizzles In Gorgeous White Dress At ‘Being The Ricardos’ Premiere In NYC

Nicole Kidman stunned in an elegant white dress at the premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos,’ her upcoming film about Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Nicole Kidman looked old Hollywood elegant at the premiere of her upcoming film, Being the Ricardos. The Academy Award winner, 54, wore a simple white dress with black bows towards her waist at the premiere in New York on Thursday, Dec. 2.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Wedding#Scarface#Academy Award
HollywoodLife

Julie Bowen’s Sisters: Everything To Know About Her 2 Siblings

Julie Bowen found fame with ‘Modern Family’ but her two sisters are stars in their own right! Find out all about Julie’s siblings here!. Julie Bowen became a household name as the hilarious matriarch Claire Dunphy in Modern Family. While the role earned her two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2011 and 2012, the star, 51, had a hugely successful acting career long before the iconic ABC sitcom. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Julie would eventually take her theater experience from Brown University to Hollywood, where she immediately landed a role in the soap opera Loving in 1992. From there, it was a lead in Happy Gilmore as Adam Sandler’s love interest to recurring stints on Lost and Boston Legal. With all that experience, Julie decided to start her own production company, Bowen & Sons!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Rod Stewart’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Penny Lancaster, Plus His Previous Marriages

Penny Lancaster has been married to Rod Stewart since 2007, and the pair have two lovely children. Find out everything you need to know about her here!. Rod Stewart, 76, is one of the most successful and loved British Rockstars of the past 50 years. He’s had hits both as a member of the band Faces and as a solo artist. His songs like “Maggie May”, “Forever Young”, and “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” are classics that people of all ages know and can sing along to. The singer’s been married to Penny Lancaster, 50, since 2007, and the two seem like they have a great relationship. While Rod has had plenty of well-documented relationships and two marriages in the past, it seems like he really found the one with Penny. Find out everything you need to know about her here!
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Julia Roberts' Husband Danny Moder Shares Rare Photo of Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus on Their 17th Birthday

Watch: Julia Roberts' Twins Phinnaeus & Hazel Turn 17!. These birthday tributes are guaranteed to make you smile. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's twins just turned 17 years old! And although the Oscar winner and the cinematographer tend to keep their kids out of the spotlight, they did make a rare exception over the weekend for Hazel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder's birthday. "17 of the Sweetest years of life," Julia, who also shares 14-year-old son Henry Moder with Danny, wrote in a Nov. 28 Instagram post alongside a photo of the twins as newborns.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 3 Children With Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker shares son James and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion with her longtime husband Matthew Broderick. Learn more about the actress’ kids. Carrie Bradshaw’s love life has endured its fair share of trials on Sex and the City, but the same cannot be said for her real-life counterpart, Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress, 56, has been married to actor Matthew Broderick since the late 1990s. Despite their highly-publicized Hollywood careers, the two have long been private about their marriage; thus, it may come as a surprise that they share three children together.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Cynthia Nixon’s Wife: Everything To Know About Christine Marinoni & Their 9 Year Marriage

Cynthia Nixon has been married to activist Christine Marinoni since 2012. Learn more about the ‘Sex and the City’ star’s wife. In HBO’s beloved 1998 dramedy Sex and the City, Miranda Hobbes is a formidable career woman with her fair share of man troubles. For the fictional lawyer’s real-life counterpart Cynthia Nixon, however, that narrative could not be further from the truth; the Emmy winner, 55, has been in a loving marriage with Christine Marinoni for nine years.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reuters

Actor Kidman brings Lucille Ball to life in 'Being the Ricardos'

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on Monday launched their latest film "Being the Ricardos" in Los Angeles about Hollywood icon Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who starred in the classic American sitcom "I Love Lucy" but were also a couple off-screen. Tony Hale,...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Wife, Sophie Hunter: What To Know About Their 6 Year Marriage

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter have been married since 2015 and share three sons. Get to know more about the theater director that stole the Marvel star’s heart!. Benedict Cumberbatch has become a bona fide movie star after building up an incredible fan base with BBC’s Sherlock and then tackling Marvel blockbusters like Dr. Strange and Avengers: Infinity Wars. He also proved his acting chops with a daring, Academy Award-nominated role in 2015’s The Imitation Game. His latest project, playing the antagonist in Jane Campion‘s The Power of the Dog, is earning him Oscar buzz as well.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
114K+
Followers
12K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy