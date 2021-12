(KFOR NEWS December 14, 2021) In a Facebook post Monday morning, former Nebraska Governor, Dave Heineman, took himself out of consideration for the 2022 Governor’s Race. “I want you to be among the first to know my decision about the governor’s race. I loved being Governor of our Great State. As I listened to Nebraskans the past few months, I appreciated the strong support and encouragement they offered me to run again. I was very close to saying, “Yes,” but family is very important to me, now more than ever.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO