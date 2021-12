Washington enters Week 15 with a 6-7 record after losing to the Dallas Cowboys at home last week. This ended a 4 game winning streak that got them into the playoff hunt again. They have 4 games left against division opponents, and are currently on the outside looking in at the playoffs. A win tonight will put them back in as the 7th seed, but there are a lot of teams fighting for that final spot in the NFC.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO