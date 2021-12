LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Amid growing daily case rates of COVID-19 and increased hospitalizations, Governor Gavin Newsom’s Office announced Tuesday that the state will require healthcare workers to get a booster shot. The announcement came on his social media channels with the post on Twitter saying, “California will require healthcare works to get a COVID-19 booster. Omicron is spreading rapidly and we must do all we can to keep staff at hospitals and medical facilities healthy and safe to protect Californians during a potential winter surge.” Full details of the mandate are expected to be released during a formal announcement Wednesday at...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO