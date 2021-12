The skies will be alive with lights this month. We’re not just talking about the growing number of UFO sightings around the world, either. There will also be several explainable aerial phenomena in the coming days. For instance, several asteroids of varying sizes will zip by Earth this month. Unfortunately, some of those will be hard to see. Luckily for stargazers, December will see the arrival of Comet Leonard, the brightest and most-visible comet of the year.

