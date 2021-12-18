ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial, CO

New safety-focused law changes license plates

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDCe4_0dQ80MM200

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A new Colorado law aims to improve safety for first responders and motorists by ensuring drivers have reflective and legible license plates.

Starting Jan. 1, 2021, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles will implement the License Plate Expiration on Change of Ownership Act, which establishes the Centennial State’s first license plate replacement program in over 20 years.

License plates for Class C motor vehicles will expire upon transfer of the owner’s title or interest in the vehicle. The owner will retain the priority right to use the same combination of letters or numbers from the expired plates when registering a new vehicle, requiring the owner to apply for personalized plates. New plates will then be printed and mailed to the vehicle owner like newly issued license plates.

Class C motor vehicles include passenger vehicles, motorhomes and motorcycles. This program will enhance public safety by ensuring registered vehicles in Colorado have serviceable license plates that are reflective and visible in low-light environments. Also, all motorists will benefit as license plates are often the only highly reflective element on vehicles, which is critically important for motorists to see a stalled vehicle on the roadside during low-light periods.

The program will also raise registration costs, with the additional replacement expense standing at $4.73. Coloradans who would like to keep the configuration on their current license plate will need to pay a one-time replacement fee ranging between $68.06 and $118.06, depending on the license plate. This is in addition to the normally collected registration fees.

Historical license plates, such as the “green-mountains, white-sky license plate,” are available and will be $118.06. For more information about the program including a breakdown of the new fees, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Health officials considering school mask mandate after detecting Omicron in Pueblo County wastewater

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Health Department has confirmed the coronavirus variant Omicron has been detected in wastewater in Pueblo County. Based on previous research, omicron is usually detected in people between two and five days after its initial discovery. Local health leaders are now discussing a possible mask mandate for schools.  FOX21 […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centennial, CO
Cars
City
Centennial, CO
Centennial, CO
Government
City
Lakewood, CO
Centennial, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Cars
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plates#State Of Colorado#The Centennial State#Coloradans#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

‘Expect rapid spread’: Pueblo leaders predict major impact on schools and businesses following Omicron discovery

PUEBLO, Colo. — Public Health officials have released a Public Health Advisory after the detection of the omicron COVID-19 variant in the City of Pueblo’s wastewater. According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, Wastewater is tested weekly in the City of Pueblo and Pueblo West as part of a state-wide COVID-19 testing […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KXRM

Omicron forcing Colorado parents to re-think how long they should wait for their child’s second shot

DENVER (KDVR) — With Omicron spreading rapidly across the United States and with its emergence here in Colorado, many parents are now struggling to decide how long they should wait before their children’s second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Preliminary research shows the longer you wait between doses, it could actually help boost immunity. However, […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

As hundreds of people seek out contractors following windstorm – don’t be fooled by scammers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Homeowners and people all across Colorado are working towards recovery and repairs following a damaging windstorm that ripped through the state last week. Strong winds toppled tractor trailers, uprooted trees, tore off shingles and siding, ripped up fencing and even pulled concrete sidewalk blocks from the ground. So, requests for repairs are […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy