An Interesting Way to Think About How Much Beer Montana Drinks

We all like to think the holidays are merry, but for many people, it's a stressful time to survive rather than enjoy. It's tough enough trying to stretch a paycheck to cover the rent, the bills, and have enough left over for groceries, let alone having to find some way to buy gifts. It's a time of year when creditors are after folks for skipping payments in favor of traveling home for Christmas. For the service industry and retail workers, this is the busiest time of year and they put up with a LOT of b.s. It's also a celebratory time when, according to one of our recent articles, Montanans 30% of their overall intake for the year. Any of these things, or a combination of all of them, can tempt even the strongest person in recovery to relapse.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO