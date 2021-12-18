ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods enjoys ‘awesome day’ at Pro-Am

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 5 days ago

Tiger Woods‘ relentless rehabilitation work paid off in a major milestone when he was able to tee it up with son Charlie for Friday’s Pro-Am ahead of the PNC Championship.

Woods is only 10 months removed from a February car accident that nearly cost him his leg. He used a cart to get around the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando while relishing the opportunity to be back on the course with his son.

“It was an awesome day,” Woods said. “It was just awesome to be back out here playing and being out there with my son, and we just had an absolute blast.”

Woods was noticeably cautious with how much pressure he put on the leg and did not play much on the back nine as part of his plan to “save” himself for the 36-hole event over the weekend.

He admitted his swing is lacking its vintage power and speed, but Woods said he’s confident they will steadily improve with time.

“I’m just starting to get back into trying to play again,” he said. “I don’t quite have the endurance that I would like to have. But just to be able to hit some shots, I’ve still got the hands, I’ve still the feel.

“Unfortunately, sometimes the feel doesn’t really match up with the speed or the shot that I’m seeing, so that’s one of the things that (caddie) Joey (LaCava) I were talking about. The ball is not quite flying as far as I’d like or I’m used to, and so we have to talk about some of the numbers and some of the shots and making some of those small adjustments.”

‘No Days Off’

Woods said there have been “no days off” in his rehab following three months in bed afteer surgery to repair multiple fractures in his leg.

However, his competitive golf future remains very much in doubt. Woods reiterated that there’s a massive difference between driving a cart from shot to shot in a fun pro-am and being able to compete on the PGA Tour.

This is different,” he said. “I can hit around here, drop a ball here, hit a few wedges do, that. But to go out there and have 220 yards and know that you have to hit a 3- or 4-iron and miss the ball in the correct spot, and then hit certain shots and one stroke determines whether you win or lose, that’s a totally different mindset than what we have out here this week.

“I’m not there yet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3pGp_0dQ7zf0M00
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Woods said he will never petition to use a cart in a PGA Tour event. Part of any future plans to return to the tour will also include being able walk 18 holes over four consecutive days.

Woods’ focus is on enjoying the weekend with Charlie, and what 2022 will bring remains anyone’s guess.

‘Long Way’ From PGA Tour

“It’s going to be awhile,” he said. “I couldn’t walk this golf course even right now, and it’s flat. I don’t have the endurance. My leg is not quite right yet and it’s going to take time.

“I’m a long way away from playing tournament golf.”

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

PNC Championship Odds: Tiger, Charlie Woods Longshots

Tiger Woods has overcome lengthy odds to return to a competitive golf event just 10 months following a near-fatal car crash. Odds being offered by one sportsbook say he and son Charlie are also heavy underdogs to best the other 19 teams in this week’s PNC Championship. The annual winter team event pairs a major champion with a family member.
GOLF
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods ‘grateful’ for life, limb

Tiger Woods continues fighting to return to the game of golf while recognizing reality is a steep climb. Woods was visibly shaken and emotional retracing the winding road in his return to the public eye Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. “This year has been a year...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Report: Tiger Woods considering playing PNC with son

Tiger Woods is considering a return at the Dec. 18-19 PNC Championships, the annual father-son tournament at Orlando, Fla., GOLF.com reported Friday. According to the report, a source “familiar with Woods’ progress” indicated that an official announcement could come as early as next week, following more practice time and how his body reacts to increased play.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
golfmagic.com

Jessica Korda marries long-term partner Johnny DelPrete!

Jessica Korda had a weekend to remember as she finally got married to her long-term partner and former professional golfer Johnny DelPrete. Both of the newlyweds posted pictures on their Instagram pages of the celebrations and it appeared to be a great occasion for all involved. The pair were married...
TENNIS
Golf.com

What is Tiger Woods’ net worth? It would cover a lot of PNC Championship purses.

Let’s answer the question in the headline right away:. Tiger Woods’ net worth is a lot of money. More accurately, according to multiple sites that track this sort of thing, Woods’ net worth is estimated at around $800 million. But for most folks, when you start adding commas and zeroes, it’s hard to grasp what one “eight” and eight “zeroes” really mean, other than maybe “quite a bit.” So let’s have some fun and play a game that, while done before, maybe puts it all into better perspective.
CELEBRITIES
hogville.net

Does John Daly have any eligibility left?

3 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic. Quote from: Tejano Jawg on December 10, 2021, 01:46:57 pmYou know what would be badass?...being out with my 3 kids and running into John somewhere. Then I get a pic and turn that into our Christmas card. The fact my kids are 16, 18, 20 just adds to the charm.
GOLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Golf Course#Pro Am#Ritz Carlton Golf Club#Pga
Golf.com

Wall-to-Wall Equipment: Charlie Woods has a piece of gear most pros don’t possess

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Armed with a bevy of shots in his arsenal, impressive speed and pro-level swagger, it’s easy to forget Charlie Woods is just 12 years old, which technically doesn’t even make him old enough to see a PG-13 movie. Woods may have to wait another year to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the barrier to entry to wield custom TaylorMade gear isn’t as hard and fast.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Column: Woods' results inspire hope, his words offer caution

The moment offered great hope for the immediate future of Tiger Woods Golf had gone all year without his blazing red shirt on Sunday and suddenly it had two of them. Woods and 12-year-old son Charlie, decked out just like Dad headed down the 18th fairway tied for the lead in the PNC Championship, and for a moment the unthinkable seemed possible.Winning — no matter that it was a scramble — in his first tournament in the 10 months since a car crash that mangled his right leg?But then Woods missed the green to the right, both chipped...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Padraig Harrington: "Tiger Woods? Amazing"

“It’s incredible,” Padraig Harrington said Sunday afternoon. “I suppose it’s occasions like this that people on the ‘inside’ see how big Tiger really is. We’re on the inside. I played with him all these years, and you get somewhat used to it. I...
GOLF
SkySports

What next for Tiger Woods after PNC Championship comeback? Rob Lee on Woods' impressive return

Rob Lee looks back at an impressive return to action at the PNC Championship for Tiger Woods and debates about how far he is away from a major comeback. I don't know what the viewing figures were for the PNC Championship, but the whole two days were just magical. Once Tiger put his name down and said he was playing, the interest must have gone through the roof. Woods doesn't move the needle, he is the needle!
GOLF
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods at Augusta? Sportsbook offering Tiger ’22 prop market

Tiger Woods isn’t sure if his surgically-repaired leg will ever be strong enough to compete on the PGA Tour again. However, his return to competition with son Charlie at this month’s PNC Challenge has lent a glimmer of hope that we’ll see the 15-time major champion compete in the future against the world’s best golfers. It also led one sportsbook to create a prop market around what Woods will do on the golf course in 2022.
GOLF
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy