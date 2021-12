Since its founding in 2001, East Lansing-based Stellar Broadband (formerly Spartan Internet) has grown to service nearly 150 Michigan communities with high-speed 1-gigabit internet service. While the speed is increasingly expected to be the norm for residential and commercial broadband internet, Stellar has already leveraged its fiber optic network to offer 10-gigabit ultra high speeds in some areas. Early next year, the company plans to unveil a new data center in downtown Grand Rapids that will support 10-gigabit growth on the west side of the state. Company founder, President and COO Richard Laing recently discussed these growth plans and how federal stimulus funding will support even further growth into rural underserved communities.

