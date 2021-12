In September, an Arizona student who tested positive for COVID-19 was ordered to quarantine for several days. Seems normal, no?. No. The boy’s father barged into principal Diane Vargo’s office and demanded the kid be allowed back into school immediately. Vargo was alarmed when the intruder told her that others were on their way, warning, “If you keep doing this, we’re going to have a big problem.” Two other men did arrive, one carrying military-style zip-ties. They told Vargo that they were going to make a “citizen’s arrest.”

