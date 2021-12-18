Spokane Police: Drunk driver crashes 3 times on the way home from a Christmas party

POLICE LIGHTS - Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department said a drunk driver crashed not once, not twice, but three times on their way home from a Christmas party.

Police said it started just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when they got a call about a crash involving a dark-colored Subaru and Jeep. The Subaru drove away from the crash.

Then, a few minutes later, calls started to come in about a Subaru was driving on a curb, swerving into oncoming traffic, police said. Investigators said it eventually hit another car and drove off, again.

A third crash involving the Subaru was reported not too long after the second.

Officers said once they got to that crash they were able to contact the driver of the Subaru. They said the driver showed “obvious signs of impairment.”

Police said the driver’s preliminary blood alcohol concentration was more than three times the legal limit.

The driver was arrested and faces two counts of hit and run and driving while under the influence.

The Spokane Police Department wanted to remind everyone to drink responsibly this holiday season and find a sober ride home.

Law enforcement agencies across Idaho and Washington are ramping up their efforts to stop drunk drivers this holiday season. The patrols also come as DUI traffic deaths are on the rise in both Idaho and Washington.

