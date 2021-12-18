Third Woman Comes Forward to Accuse ‘Sex and the City’ Star Chris Noth of Sexual Assault

Devin Ratray—the actor best known for portraying Kevin McCallister’s bullying big brother Buzz in Home Alone—has been arrested for allegedly strangling and punching his girlfriend at a fan convention. According to Deadline, Ratray, who is 44, was in Oklahoma City in early December as one of the star attractions at OKC Pop Christmas Con. A Facebook ad for the Dec. 4 event promised an alcohol-fueled Home Alone watch-along with Ratray billed as “Buzzed With Buzz.” Reports say Ratray fell out with his girlfriend after she gave some autograph-hunters his signed photo for free at the event, and the dispute allegedly turned violent in their hotel room. “[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,” Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department wrote. Ratray then allegedly told her “This is how you die” and punched her before she escaped. According to TMZ, Ratray has denied assaulting the woman.

