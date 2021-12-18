ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third Woman Comes Forward to Accuse ‘Sex and the City’ Star Chris Noth of Sexual Assault

By Maria Prudente
 5 days ago
A 30-year-old female tech executive alleges she was sexually assaulted by Sex and the City actor Chris Noth while working as a hostess and lounge singer at the Midtown Manhattan restaurant Da Marino in 2010. She was 18 at the time and Noth was 55. On Thursday, The Hollywood...

Actor Who Played Buzz in ‘Home Alone’ Nabbed After Allegedly Strangling Girlfriend

Devin Ratray—the actor best known for portraying Kevin McCallister’s bullying big brother Buzz in Home Alone—has been arrested for allegedly strangling and punching his girlfriend at a fan convention. According to Deadline, Ratray, who is 44, was in Oklahoma City in early December as one of the star attractions at OKC Pop Christmas Con. A Facebook ad for the Dec. 4 event promised an alcohol-fueled Home Alone watch-along with Ratray billed as “Buzzed With Buzz.” Reports say Ratray fell out with his girlfriend after she gave some autograph-hunters his signed photo for free at the event, and the dispute allegedly turned violent in their hotel room. “[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,” Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department wrote. Ratray then allegedly told her “This is how you die” and punched her before she escaped. According to TMZ, Ratray has denied assaulting the woman.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Toxic Ex-Boss Snubbed Ryan Reynolds’ Cover Request, ‘Entertainment Weekly’ Staffer Alleges

Entertainment Weekly has been sued by a top editor and talent booker who claims the magazine punished her for speaking out against its problematic past editor in chief. Brittany Kaplan, who still works at the mag, alleges that JD Heyman instituted a toxic work culture, including making jokes about the Holocaust and eating disorders, making racist remarks, and calling musician Jewel a “snaggletooth.” Heyman “intentionally” ignored a request from actor Kristen Stewart not to be featured on a Pride month cover, and a request from the late Chadwick Boseman’s family for him to be pulled from another cover, Kaplan alleges. He also rejected actor Ryan Reynolds’ request for some diverse co-stars to share a cover with him during the 2020 racial justice protests, she alleges.
CELEBRITIES
Late Russian Billionaire May Be Exhumed Over Mistress’ Dispute

The dead Russian billionaire Oleg Burlakov reportedly may be exhumed following a petition from his former mistress, who is attempting to prove whether he was the father of her 1-year-old daughter. According to the Daily Mail, the mistress, Sofia Shevtsova, filed a lawsuit in St. Petersburg. Other disputes are concurrently playing out over Burlakov’s will and the cause of his death, the report said. According to his obituary, Burlakov died in June after battling COVID-19. The billionaire was buried in Canada; he previously made a fortune in the oil and cement industries after taking control of the Russian firms Novoroscement and Burneftegaz in 1992. Burlakov also shepherded the development of the Black Pearl, an “eco-sailing yacht” the can leverage solar power, sails, and a hybrid propulsion system to “cross the Atlantic burning just [five gallons] of fuel,” the obituary said.
CELEBRITIES
‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ Star Sally Ann Howes Dead at 91

Sally Ann Howes, best known for starring as Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died at the age of 91. The Times of London reported that the screen and stage legend passed away Sunday. Howes rose to fame in 1966 with an award-winning television adaptation of Brigadoon, then, a year later, she was offered her starring role in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang—after Julie Andrews turned it down. In the movie, she performed the numbers “Toot Sweets,” “Hushabye Mountain,” and “Doll on a Music Box.” However, despite the movie’s success, Howes went on to spent most of her career on the stage. “I would have liked a film career, but I didn’t pursue it—I just loved connecting with an audience,” she said. “The theater is a drug. The problem is that to be remembered, you have to do films.”
CELEBRITIES
New York City, NY
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

