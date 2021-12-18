ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Bishop Sycamore: State report finds ‘numerous disturbing allegations’

By Brian Hofmann, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmIDA_0dQ7yyUi00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — An investigation into football school Bishop Sycamore, which gained notoriety after it was trounced during a football game on ESPN in August, found “numerous disturbing allegations,” according to a statement Friday from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

DeWine said he would ask Attorney General Dave Yost to determine whether Bishop Sycamore, based in Columbus, violated any civil or criminal laws.

The 79-page report from the state Department of Education concluded, “There is no evidence that Bishop Sycamore High School is meeting the minimum standards for non-chartered, non-tax supported schools” after it filed paperwork as one in consecutive years.

3 NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks

“This report confirms numerous disturbing allegations regarding Bishop Sycamore,” DeWine said in the statement. “There is no evidence that the ‘school’ enrolled students this year, had a physical location for classes to meet, employed teachers, nor offered any academic program meeting minimum standards.”

The report, which can be read in full at this link , also included multiple recommendations for schools that seek similar status.

Bishop Sycamore was one of the stranger news stories of 2021. On Aug. 29, it played IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida, in Canton and lost 58-0. During the game, ESPN commentators openly questioned whether the game should be played.

“Bishop Sycamore told us they had a number of Division I prospects on their roster, and to be frank, a lot of that, we could not verify,” ESPN’s Anish Shroff said. “They did not show up in our database, they did not show up in the databases of other recruiting services.”

Son’s hilarious, shocking obituary for mom goes viral: ‘Most interesting obit I have ever read’

Over the next days, Bishop Sycamore fired its coach and quickly replaced him. Nexstar’s WCMH investigated the school and interviewed the new coach . The school became the subject of memes . Then, as DeWine moved to open the investigation, future opponents began canceling their games against Bishop Sycamore.

The new coach, Tyren Jackson, said at the time that Bishop Sycamore identifying as a school was a misconception.

“We do not offer curriculum,” he said. “We are not a school. That’s not what Bishop Sycamore is, and I think that’s what the biggest misconception about us was, and that was our fault. Because that was a mistake on paperwork.”

State investigators included that comment from Jackson in its report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

$300,000 grants to help Alabama law enforcement and former inmates

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Federal money will help law enforcement upgrade their skills and help inmates who have been released find jobs. A $200,000 grant will help law enforcement reduce crime and capture criminals. Another $100,000 grant will provide jobs to former inmates, according to a news release from ADECA. Auburn University Montgomery, Jacksonville State […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WATCH: 86-year-old Alabama barber punched by customer

FLORALA, Ala. (WDHN) — A shocking video that’s gone viral. An 86-year-old barber, beaten by a customer who suddenly became violent and attacked him. WDHN News spoke exclusively spoke with the victim at his business, Cobb’s Barber Shop, along Fifth Avenue in downtown Florala, along with an eyewitness who stepped in to help. Caution: This video […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
City
Sycamore, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Florida State
City
Canton, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Obituaries
City
Florida, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Mike Dewine
WKRG News 5

No makeups for CFP semis if team can’t play due to virus

If a team is unavailable to play in College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues, the game will be forfeited and the available team will advance to the championship game. With COVID-19 cases spiking across the country due to the omicron variant, the CFP announced Wednesday contingency plans for the semifinals […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WKRG News 5

Saraland woman admits to more than $1M in pandemic fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman pleaded guilty to charges of helping prepare dozens of fraudulent applications for federal pandemic relief funds involving more than $1 million, news outlets reported. Corine Campbell of Saraland, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was accused of helping with more than 50 bogus applications for […]
SARALAND, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Img Academy#American Football#Wcmh#Espn#Img Academy Of#Division#Nexstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy