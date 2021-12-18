ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

December 17, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

By Paul Solman
pbs.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. Friday on the NewsHour, former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter takes...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
pbs.org

Listen to the Top 5 ‘FRONTLINE Dispatch’ Podcast Episodes of 2021

The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the long legacy of 9/11, 20 years later. Racist killings in the civil rights era and the ongoing search for justice. Throughout 2021, The FRONTLINE Dispatch podcast probed these stories and more, through conversations that both uncovered new dimensions of 2020’s defining moments and elevated stories that otherwise might have flown under the radar.
TV & VIDEOS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newshour#Minneapolis Police#Senate#Omicron#Delta
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Axios

White House memo: You're better off now

The White House will send a year-end recap to Democrats on the Hill and allied groups, arguing that Americans are better off after one year of President Biden than when President Trump left office. Why it matters: The memo, "2021: POTUS Delivered Results for Working Families," uses data to frame...
POTUS
pbs.org

Democrats wrangle over agenda as crunch time approaches

After finding ways to avoid fiscal crises in the last few weeks, Democrats on Capitol Hill are now working to install critical parts of their agenda before the end of the year. Lisa Desjardins joins Judy Woodruff to discuss three high-stakes issues that seem to be at pivot points, including the Build Back Better bill, immigration and voting rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
pbs.org

New Details on Jan. 6 and COVID Spiking Again

- Plus-- - The house is gone. There's nothing left. - [Yamiche] Deadly storms ravage the South and Midwest as COVID cases spike across the country, next. - [Announcer] This is "Washington Week." Corporate funding is provided by Consumer Cellular. Additional funding is provided by the estate of Arnold Adams, Koo and Patricia Yuen for the Yuen Foundation, committed to bridging cultural differences in our communities, Sandra and Carl DeLay-Magnuson, Rose Hirschel and Andy Shrevees, Robert and Susan Rosenbaum, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and by contributions to your PBS station from viewers like you, thank you. Once again from Washington, moderator Yamiche Alcindor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pbs.org

Exhibit showcases work of a forgotten photographer who documented the fight for equality

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
PHOTOGRAPHY
pbs.org

Watch 2021’s 10 Most-Streamed New FRONTLINE Documentaries

It has been another tumultuous year for America and the world. Over the past 12 months, FRONTLINE has kept pace, releasing more than 20 new documentaries probing some of the most critical issues of our times. We’ve investigated far-right extremist violence and threats to democracy at home and abroad, including...
MOVIES
MSNBC

One House Republican finally expresses regret over Jan. 6 vote

Republican Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has spent the year in an unusual position. There are over 500 members of Congress, but Rice is literally the only one to vote against certifying President Joe Biden's election victory and for Donald Trump's second impeachment. This week, the South Carolinian tried...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy