Society

Guam participates in ‘Wreaths Across America Day’

By Pacific News Center
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold Star Families from across Micronesia and Matson Navigation are joining Guam’s first participation in the nationwide “Wreaths Across America Day.”. This specific event, which takes place at Skinner Plaza, is called the Gold...

pncguam.com

2021 Toys for Tots campaign concludes on Guam

Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz has announced the conclusion of the 12th annual Toys for Tots campaign on Guam. The program ran from Oct. 4 to Dec. 10, collecting 6,071 toys on Guam thanks to the generous donations and support received from the local community, the Guam Chamber of Commerce, The Salvation Army, Catholic Social Service, Matson, governmental entities, and local businesses and organizations.
CHARITIES
