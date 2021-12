This week, Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in solving a case that has gone cold in the City of Richmond. On Jan. 1, 2003, the Richmond Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Kingsway Road for person down inside of a grey 2003 Cadillac Seville. When Officers arrived, they located James Roane shot inside his vehicle. The investigation revealed that Roane had been in his vehicle for several hours before emergency personal were notified.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO