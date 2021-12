We’ve all dealt with our fair share of hurdles in 2021, but it’s gotten to the point that even your holiday menu requires some ingredient-gymnastics. If you haven’t heard: We’re experiencing a national cream cheese shortage. Prices have gone up, and in some places it’s hard (or impossible) to find. Even if you have gotten your hands on a few precious silver bricks, they come with an extra fee: cream cheese guilt. Making your famous New York Cheesecake shouldn’t require an exorbitant price tag, running out to five grocery stores, or looking over your shoulder. (Plus, Kraft will pay you not to make it.)

