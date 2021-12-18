ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tania Mendoza, Mexican Actress and Singer, Shot Dead at 42

By Jeremy Bailey
 5 days ago
Tania Mendoza, a Mexican movie star and singer, was killed by a gunman this week while waiting outside her 11-year-old son’s soccer practice in Cuernavaca, Mexico, reports say. She was 42. According to the BBC, Mendoza was shot by a gunman, who rode up on the back...

Comments / 61

Ballester Molina
3d ago

Mexico can't resolve more than 90% if it's homicides and missing people let alone migrant caravans. Nor do they care. But many Americans still think they're helping a humanitarian crisis by allowing migrants to flood into our country unchecked because it's otherwise racism. How this lady died is an example of that world, its a failed country that's spilling into ours.

Reply(6)
24
Joseph Medeiros
3d ago

So sad she had to die like a animal in the streets. When is the Mexican government going to take control of these thugs. So far the Mexican government has shown that it is totally not safe to vacation in Mexico. It is to bad because the Mexican people seem to be good people for the most part.

Reply(6)
8
Rhok
3d ago

She should've left Mexico instead of living with being kidnapped & constant death threats. Obviously her murder was inevitable.

Reply(4)
4
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting#Murder#Mexico#Mexican
