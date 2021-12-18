ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Tennessee tops Toledo in Bahamas to begin bowl season

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) – Freshman Nick Vattiato threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns, including a 59-yard scoring pass to Jarrin Pierce with 6:24 left, and Middle Tennessee beat Toledo 31-24 in the Bahamas Bowl. Two plays after Toledo’s 32-yard punt, Vattiato connected with a wide-open Pierce along the right side for a 28-17 lead.

The 59-yard play was the longest completion in Middle Tennessee’s bowl history. On Toledo’s next possession, Dequan Finn was pressured by Jordan Ferguson and defensive lineman Zaylin Wood intercepted a tipped pass, leading to a 35-yard field goal for a 31-17 lead.

Toledo got within seven points with 1:08 remaining, but Thomas Cluckey recovered an onside kick to secure it.

