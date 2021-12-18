ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

New Los Angeles Covid Cases Skyrocket 48%, Up Over 1,000 in 24 Hours; Highest Count Since Mid-August

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oceMY_0dQ7w4EX00

Los Angeles County reported 3,360 new cases of Covid -19 today. That’s up 1,085 cases (or 48%) over Thursday’s total of 2,275 new cases in the region. It’s the highest daily mark since 3,550 on August 18, which was among the peaks of the summer 2021 surge.

The County identified eight more cases of the Omicron variant today for a total of 38. Yesterday saw 12 new cases related to Omicron, which brought the tally to 30.

On Tuesday, the total was 15, meaning the number doubled in two days. Less than a week before that, on December 8, Los Angeles had identified just 4 cases. The first case of the new variant was discovered in L.A. on December 1.

Of the eight cases reported Friday, five people were fully vaccinated and one received a booster. One person reported international travel and one person reported domestic travel, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

According to a University of Hong Kong study released Wednesday, Omicron infects people around 70 times faster than the currently dominant Delta variant and the original Covid strain, though the severity of illness is likely to be much lower.

“Based on the data collected to date, we anticipate that Omicron will circulate more widely in L.A. County in the very near future, leading to many more cases over a short period of time, particularly given increased gatherings with travel over the winter holiday,” said L.A. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Thursday.

“Unvaccinated individuals appear to remain at the highest risk, but all the evidence to date indicates that those fully vaccinated are also at increased risk, particularly for getting infected and infecting others.”

In a small piece of good news, the number of county residents hospitalized with Covid rose by just two on Friday, to 772. Cases have been rising rapidly of late, up 100 patients from last Thursday this this Thursday. Of those patients, 182 were in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day.

There were 27 additional deaths associated with the virus reported today.

The surge in cases come as entertainment venues such as the Ahmandson have begun canceling performances and sports teams — such the UCLA Bruins men’s basketball and the L.A. Rams — are forced to cancel games due to outbreaks.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments / 23

smh
5d ago

Oh and I’m sure you don’t want us to rise up it will not be pretty considering we have all the guns. We aren’t getting the shot so give it a rest already!

Reply
8
PleaseNoMoreLies
5d ago

It’s mild like a cold…fake news should just do the world a favor and kill themselves

Reply(1)
13
Related
Deadline

Los Angeles Omicron Surge: County “Looking At Case Numbers We’ve Never Seen” In January

New Covid Cases in Los Angeles doubled in the past 24 hours, according the the county’s director of Public Health, the total number of cases rose from 3,052 on Tuesday to 6,509 today. Barbara Ferrer characterized the rise as “one of the steepest rises we’ve ever seen over the course of the pandemic.” That does not bode well for early 2022. “If our case numbers continue to increase at a rapid pace over the course of this week and next,” she said, “we could be looking at case numbers we have never seen, over 20,000.” The highest daily case tally of the entire pandemic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

California’s New Daily Covid Case Count Doubles In One Week As Omicron Takes Over

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that the state had recorded nearly 11,000 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours. That marks a 100% increase from the daily number of 5,400 new cases recorded just one week ago. The actual count, according to the state’s Covid data dashboard, was 10,903. Newsom also announced the state’s test positivity rate had risen 43% in the past week, from 2.3% to 3.3% today. The governor also previewed data on the spread of the more transmissible Omicron variant due to be released tomorrow. He said that “50% of all of the sequenced genomes [now] identify themselves...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

L.A.’s Music Center, Ahmanson, Disney Concert Hall To Require Proof Of Vaccination & Booster In January

One day after the run of A Christmas Carol was canceled at the Ahmanson Theatre, that venue and four others in downtown Los Angeles announced they will require full vaccination against Covid-19 and a booster shot for attendees starting January 17, 2022. The policy will affect all indoor performances and events at the Ahmanson, the Music Center, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the Mark Taper Forum and the Walt Disney Concert Hall, including those by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Master Chorale and the Center Theatre Group. According to The Music Center, the policy “is in line with its commitment both to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

California Was Hardest-Hit TV Series Filming Locale Since Covid Lockdown Lifted Last Year, FilmLA Says

California suffered the steepest decline in scripted TV series production among the nation’s top filming destinations in the 12 months since the Covid lockdown began to ease in June 2020, compared with the same period a year earlier. Series production in the state fell by 39% – down from 159 shows to only 97 – according to the latest report from FilmLA, the city and county film permit office, The report notes, however, that television production in Los Angeles “has risen again to pre-pandemic levels.” Despite the decline, California still had more scripted series and streaming production during the year than the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Deadline

White House Aide To Kamala Harris Tests Positive For Covid; Vice President Tests Negative

An aide who was in close contact with Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid, according to a statement from the VP’s office late Wednesday. The person “staffed the Vice President throughout the day Tuesday” received a positive test result on Wednesday. Harris has tested negative. She and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff are headed to Los Angeles today, where they will remain through the New Year. President Biden also tested negative on Wednesday, according to USA Today, after he was in contact with a White House aide last week who later received a positive result. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tested...
POTUS
Deadline

CES Sticking To In-Person Plan For Las Vegas Confab In January Despite Pullout Of Amazon, T-Mobile, Hisense & Others

Organizers of CES, which has annually kicked off the year as the largest U.S. trade show, are sticking with plans for an in-person component in early January despite inauspicious Covid trends. The show, which will have digital offerings for those who opt not to physically attend, is slated for January 5 to 8 in Las Vegas. Several big-name participants have pulled out or scaled back their involvement this week, among them Amazon, Meta, AT&T, T-Mobile and Chinese electronics giant Hisense. MediaLink, a consultancy with many media and tech clients that typically convenes curated dinners and panel events, has also bowed out. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Coachella Organizers Awarded Temporary Restraining Order Against Live Nation Over “Coachella Day One 22” New Year’s Eve Event – Update

UPDATED: A judge has handed the organizers of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival a win by granting a temporary restraining order against the advertisers of a New Year’s Eve event with a similar name, according to court papers obtained today. The judge also ordered Live Nation to stop promoting the 29 Palms event on Ticketmaster. The festival filed a trademark-infringement suit last week against Live Nation Entertainment over “Coachella Day One 22,” an event produced by the T29 Palms Band of Mission Indians and advertised on Live Nation’s Ticketmaster platform. Like the annual Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, the...
COACHELLA, CA
Deadline

AMC Entertainment Takes Over Two More Arclight Cinemas And Pacific Theatres – In LA, Chicago

Giant cinema chain AMC Theatres said it’s reached lease agreements and plans to reopen theatres in the Los Angeles and Chicago markets — beginning operations at AMC Northridge Fashion Center 10, a Pacific theatre, in Northridge, Calif., in the and at the AMC Chicago 14, formally an Arclight location in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, under their new names in spring of 2022. That bring to four the former Pacific & Arclight locations AMC has acquired in 2021. AMC said it remains in active discussions with other property owners regarding additional currently closed locations. “These theatres have previously been high-traffic, successful locations, in...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skyrocket#Covid#Ucla Bruins#Basketball#County#Omicron#A University Of Hong Kong#L A Public Health
Deadline

Sundance Film Festival To Enforce Reduced Theater Capacities, Require Boosters In Response To Omicron Surge

As the Sundance Film Festival anticipates many returning in-person for their 2022 hybrid event, organizers are taking extra safety precautions with the latest headlines of Omicron, one of which is reduced capacities at movie theaters, screening rooms and festival-sponsored events. In addition, no concessions will be sold or consumed at theater venues so as to provide a situation where moviegoers keep their masks on during all screenings. These new guidelines for Sundance are similar to what TIFF was enforcing back in September: Their theaters operated with reduced seating and popcorn, soda, candy etc weren’t sold. Sundance hasn’t specified a specific percentage on...
MOVIES
Deadline

House Panel Will Investigate Astroworld Concert Tragedy

Members of the House Oversight Committee said Wednesday that the panel is launching an investigation into what went wrong during the Astroworld concert in Houston last month, where 10 people died and hundreds were hurt amid a crush near the stage. In a letter to Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation, which organized the show headlined by Travis Scott, the pols wrote: “Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival.” Houston’s police chief said days after the November 6 festival that security of the mosh pits...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings Past $800M Global To Become No. 1 Hollywood Title Of 2021; ‘Matrix Resurrections’ & ‘Sing 2’ Expand Overseas – International Box Office

Spidey has done it again, logging yet another milestone as he swings past $800M global. Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home now has a worldwide total of $813.9 million through Wednesday, pushing it past No Time to Die and making it the No. 3 movie of the year, and the top Hollywood release. At the international box office, No Way Home pulled $34.8M into its web Wednesday, down just 10% from Tuesday. The overseas cume is now $457.4M, still in sixth place overall for 2021. The Top 10 markets through Wednesday are the UK ($57.1M), Mexico ($43.9M), France ($28.7M), Korea ($28.6M) Brazil ($26.6M),...
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney Names Top Spotify Executive Horacio Gutierrez As General Counsel, Replacing Alan Braverman

Disney has tapped Horacio Gutierrez — head of Global Affairs and chief legal officer at Spotify — as senior executive VP,  general counsel and secretary, succeeding longtime Disney veteran Alan Braverman who this summer announced plans to retiring after nearly two decades as legal chief. Gutierrez’ appointment is effective February 1, reporting to Disney CEO Bob Chapek. Braverman along with public relations chief Zenia Mucha were part of the close inner circle of Bob Iger, who passed the CEO baton to Chapek in early 2020 and will leave the company entirely at year end. Gutierrez will oversee Disney’s legal team and legal...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Deadline

Bradley Whitford Among ‘A Christmas Carol’ Cast Members Who Have Covid – Update

PREVIOUSLY on Dec. 21: Bradley Whitford is among those among the A Christmas Carol cast and company who recently contracted Covid. “I tested positive for COVID,” wrote Whitford on Twitter today. “But I’ll be fine because I am fully vaccinated. If you want to take care of yourself, the people you love, and the lovely people in your community who are risking their lives on the frontlines of this pandemic, I hope you’ll get fully vaccinated too.” I tested positive for COVID. But I’ll be fine because I am fully vaccinated. If you want to take care of yourself, the people...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

HCA Film Awards Latest Ceremony Pushed Due To Rising Covid Concerns

EXCLUSIVE: The HCA Film Awards has joined the list of starry ceremonies postponed due to surging Covid cases linked to the Omicron variant. While the Hollywood Critics Association’s fifth annual awards show was originally scheduled to take place at Avalon Hollywood on January 8, it will now take place on February 28. Whether or not it will unfold in person as planned is not yet clear. “The health and safety of our members, nominees, special award recipients, and guests will always be our top priority,” said HCA co-founders Ashley & Scott Menzel, “which is why we have decided to postpone our...
MOVIES
Deadline

National Board Of Review Postpones Annual Gala Due To Omicron

The National Board of Review said today that it has postponed its annual Gala, which was set for January 11 in New York City. NBR is the latest awards gala to postpone during Oscar season due to the rising Omicron variant alongside New York Film Critics Circle, Critics Choice Awards and AFI Luncheon. The Palm Springs International Film Festival also canceled its awards gala. NBR President Annie Schulhof said, “Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our guests, members and community, we have made the decision to postpone the NBR’s annual Awards Gala. We look forward...
FESTIVAL
Deadline

New Film Fund Apax Capital Plans 10-Year, $1.7B Investment For Shooting In Italy; Big Chunk Set Aside For U.S. Producers

Apax Capital Group, a new film fund backed by the Italian government, an Italian insurer and a consortium of other investors, says it plans to spend €1.5 billion (about $1.7B) over ten years on films shot and/or completed in Europe, primarily Italy. The venture is led by producer Yona Wiesenthal (Shtisel, Footnote, Beaufort, Allegiance, Google Baby), former CEO of the Israel Broadcast Authority and content chief at Israeli DBS platform YES, and by Augusto Pelliccia, Italian film financier and CEO of Augustus Group. They are investors in the fund along with studios, production facilities and film commissions in Italy, Spain and...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Home Alone’ Actor Devin Ratray Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend While Attending Fan Convention

The actor who played Buzz McCallister, the older brother of Macaulay Culkin’s character in Home Alone and Home Alone 2, was arrested while in Oklahoma for a fan convention this month, according to local news reports. Devin Ratray, 44, was in Oklahoma City in early December for an appearance at OKC Pop Christmas Con, a two-day event where he was billed as one of the main attractions. According to reports, the actor and his girlfriend were out drinking when they were approached by two women asking for his autograph. Ratray’s girlfriend reportedly gave the women autographed cards for free. That decision later...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Deadline

Joan Didion Dies: Prolific Author, ‘A Star Is Born’ Screenwriter And Journalist Was 87

Joan Didion, the author of five novels including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking who also excelled in essays and has screenwriting credits including the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Her publisher at Knopf confirmed the news to The New York Times. Didion’s career blossomed in the midst of and reflected sea changes in America, with books published in the 1960s and ’70s including Run River, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Play It as It Lays, A Book of Common Prayer and The White Album, an anthology of her magazine...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Disney Extends CFO Christine McCarthy’s Contract Through 2024

Walt Disney Co. has extended Christine McCarthy’s contract as senior executive vice president and chief financial officer by two years through June 30, 2024. The 22-year Disney veteran, one of the top women executives in entertainment finance, has served as CFO since 2015. She oversees the company’s worldwide finance organization, which includes brand and franchise management, corporate alliances and partnerships, corporate real estate, corporate strategy and business development, enterprise controllership, enterprise technology, financial planning and analysis, global product and labor standards, investor relations, risk management, tax, and treasury. She joins chief executive Bob Chapek regularly on Disney’s conference calls with Wall...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Is Broadway Doing Enough To Fight Omicron? Deadline Asks The Experts

Broadway’s recent and ongoing surge in Covid cancellations is one of those shocking but not surprising things – New Yorkers knew instinctively since theaters reopened in September that disappointment was always just a cough away. Still, the spate of cancellations – with, it must be repeated, only one permanent closing to date – is disheartening to say the least. So why now? And what now? Is there anything else Broadway should be doing to lessen the impact of the Omicron variant? The Broadway League has indicated that another industry-wide shutdown is not being considered, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Deadline

34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy