The Cinerama Dome Isn’t Planning To Re-Open Imminently; Here’s What’s Really Going On

By Anthony D'Alessandro and Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
The Cinerama Dome isn’t opening anytime soon, so hold off on reserving those seats.

Despite news about the Dome’s owners renewing a liquor license at the 58-year old Sunset Boulevard movie house, Deadline has learned there is absolutely no re-opening date set for the venue. Not 2022, maybe 2023. Here’s why:

The entire Cinerama Dome and sister Hollywood Arclight Cinemas (which Decurion does own; they own the whole property, I’m informed) are in the planning stages of undergoing refurbishments. What those are exactly haven’t been set in stone, it’s still in the planning stage, but it’s going to be a while before the theater is spruced up. Those operating the structure, I hear, don’t even know when it’s reopening yet given that renovations haven’t even started. And both the Cinerama Dome and Hollywood Arclight will operate together again when reopened. The Dome can’t afford to operate as a single screen.

All the excitement this afternoon was spurred by a public notice of application to sell alcoholic beverages at the Cinerama Dome which was posted on the building’s boarded-up walls — a move noticed and posted on social media by the Save Arclight Cinemas group . The applicant is an entity called DT Operator for the business name “Cinerama.”

Also, more to the point that the Dome isn’t reopening soon: There aren’t any talks going on between Decurion film buyers and studios. No one is booking any titles.

Last April when Los Angeles cinemas were returning from being closed during the pandemic, Deadline reported on the sudden closure of the Cinerama Dome and Arclight Cinemas. A great sadness and shock broke out among moviegoers in cinephile-rich Los Angeles. And what a high note to go out on in 2019: The venue reaping over $15M at the box office in ticket sales from a banner box office year, in which the Dome itself also made a cameo in Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time in Hollywood . The Arclight Cinemas shuttering involved complicated lease negotiations between the landowner and exhibitors.

In April, the decision to close the Dome seemed final. “This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward,” Decurion wrote at the time, adding “To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you.”

In June, Pacific Theatres Exhibition Corporation filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Many of the previous Arclight leases have gone to other chains, i.e. AMC nabbed the Grove in LA and Americana at Brand in Glendale, with Regal taking the Sherman Oaks location. But the Forman family, which operated Arclight and Pacific, held on to their crown jewel, the Hollywood Arclight and Cinerama Dome site.

The Cinerama Dome houses the largest contoured motion picture screen in the world, measuring 32 feet high and 86 feet wide. The concrete geodesic dome is made up of 316 individual hexagonal and pentagonal shapes in 16 different sizes, with each of the pieces about 12 feet across and 7,500 pounds.

Deadline has reached out to Decurion about this afternoon’s murmurs, which did not respond to a request for comment.

AMC Entertainment Takes Over Two More Arclight Cinemas And Pacific Theatres – In LA, Chicago

Joe Biden Praises Donald Trump & Hits Out At Covid Misinformation On “Immoral” Cable News As Omicron Surges In USA

Joe Biden Says A Rematch Against Donald Trump Would “Increase The Prospect” Of Him Running Again; Concedes Officials Are “Chasing Omicron” But Promises January Relief

Cinerama Dome Eyes Reopening in 2022

The Cinerama Dome Is Reportedly Reopening After All, We Just Don’t Know When

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

Queen’s Brian May Updates Covid Struggle: Feeling Better But “Beast Is Still In My Body”

‘Space Jam’ & ‘The Mindy Project’ Actress Xosha Roquemore Joins Comedy ‘Charlie In The Pandemic’, Pic Underway In Hamptons

‘Five Point’ U.S. Marshal Drama From ‘FBI’ Co-Creator Craig Turk In Works At CBS

UK Government Unveils Support Package For Cinemas, Theaters and Museums Amidst Omicron Chaos

‘The Nana Project’: Mercedes Ruehl, Nolan Gould & Will Peltz To Star In Mockumentary From Director Robin Givens

‘The Bachelorette’ Reveals Season 18 Winner: Was It Nayte or Brandon?

Actor Oliver Trevena Signs On To Star And Executive Produce Indie Feature ‘Wire Room’

The Hideaway Entertainment To Produce Parenting Comedy ‘Sleep Train’ Written By Andrew Nunnelly

HCA Film Awards Latest Ceremony Pushed Due To Rising Covid Concerns

Bradley Whitford Among ‘A Christmas Carol’ Cast Members Who Have Covid – Update

Sky Studios Strikes Latest Development Deal With ‘Be Water’ Producer Dorothy Street Pictures

‘1883’: ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Sets Paramount+ Premiere Record, Draws 4.9 Million Viewers On Paramount Network

‘FBI’s Missy Peregrym Apprehends Movie Rights To Katherine Center Novel ‘Things You Save In A Fire’

NBA Has “No Plans” To Postpone Christmas Day Games, Despite Omicron Surge; “We’re Going To Have To Learn To Live With It,” Says Commissioner

