Denver, CO

Record-breaking warmest, driest July through December on record in Denver

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — There’s no doubt that it has been a dry and warm few months in Denver. In fact, July through mid-December this year is the warmest and driest on record in the city.

Cool Saturday ahead, temperatures hit 60s Christmas week

The average temperature from July 2021 to December was 62.3 degrees. This beat the previous record of 61.8 degrees set in 1939 and 1933.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pb3bL_0dQ7vQHp00

The data for the precipitation total from July through mid-December in December is almost shocking. Denver has only seen just over one inch of precipitation from July until mid-December, ranking it the driest on record for that 6-month period.

This crushed the previous record of 1.89 inches set in 1939.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7oTa_0dQ7vQHp00

Thanks to a wet spring, Denver’s yearly precipitation doesn’t look as terrible. So far in 2021, Denver has picked up 12.40 inches of liquid precipitation. This is about 2 inches behind the average of 14.32 inches.

Denver picked up an impressive 11.33 inches in January through June of 2021. Since July, the city has only seen 1 inch out of the 12.4 picked up this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6WBi_0dQ7vQHp00

Looking ahead, the forecast is expected to stay warm and dry through Christmas in Denver and likely through New Year’s Eve.

The good news is, Colorado’s mountains have several chances for snow over the next week or two that will help improve snowpack and drought conditions in the state.

