'I really like helping people in need': Local third grader sets sights high for annual food drive

Friday is Channel 3's 37th annual Share Your Christmas™ food drive, but like most things, the drive will look different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Share Your Christmas™ is a food drive WRCB has partnered with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to host each year, for 37 years. It is one of the food bank's largest fundraisers of the year. Through the end of December, food and cash donations will be accepted at participating Food City and Walmart Neighborhood Market stores across the Tennessee Valley. We collected 106,033 pounds of food last year, which provided 1,214,129 meals.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO