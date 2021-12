We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I was never someone who “always knew” I wanted to cook professionally; it started out as just a way to pay the bills. See, I started working in restaurants as a way to pay for college. As luck would have it, I fell in love with restaurant life and quickly realized I had stumbled onto my career. I’m eight years in and I’ve learned a lot — especially in terms of gear. I now know what tools make a professional kitchen run as smoothly as possible. And I swear by them for home use, too. These are the 10 tools I bought for my home kitchen after using them at work.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 5 DAYS AGO