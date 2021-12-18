ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

COVID hospitalizations up across the area, but still ‘manageable’

By Chris Warner
 5 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. – COVID hospitalizations are rising at hospitals across the region. We spoke with four local hospitals about the trends they’re seeing.

We spoke with the Wilson Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi in Pittsburg, as well as Mercy and Freeman Hospitals in Joplin. While each say COVID hospitalization numbers are up following Thanksgiving, they say for now, the numbers are ‘manageable.’

“We have seen a definite increase in our trends, to this point it is manageable, and, we are preparing for what will come in probably the next three to eight weeks after Christmas, New Years.” Donna Stokes with Mercy Hospital is echoing what her colleagues across our area are seeing in terms of COVID hospitalizations.

Janice Reese with the Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha says there’s something else they’re seeing that’s leading to that increase in COVID numbers overall. Reese says “We’re actually starting to see an increase in our testing, so, I think naturally there’s a possibility that we’re going to see a continuation of an increase in COVID cases.”

Reese says it’s possible that increase in testing is a result of people playing it safe ahead of visits loved ones over the holiday, or, from those who already had that visit, but now aren’t feeling well. In Pittsburg, Drew Talbott with Ascension Via Christi says they’re a bit busier with COVID patients. Talbott says “We’re operating right now pretty close to capacity, really depends on our ability to discharge those that are healthy enough to go home.”

Talbott says they’re closely monitoring the trends in the area. Dr. Rob McNab with Freeman Health System in Joplin says another issue some are facing, is not a lack of beds, or supplies, but, a lack of a more valuable asset. Dr. McNab says “What is more difficult to control is the attrition rate of your healthcare staff, as they retire, burnout, look for other opportunities, you know, being a healthcare worker in a pandemic is about as unfun a situation as you can have.”

Dr. McNab says right now, they’re okay on staffing for current case loads, and they do feel comfortable should there be a surge of patients, but, like the other hospitals, they’re closely monitoring the trends.

