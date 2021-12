Santa Claus is coming to town! He will be making a special stop at SWARK.Today on Monday, December 20th from 4pm to 6pm at 215 South Main in Hope. Bring the kids to share their Christmas wish list with Santa, play games, and have some holiday fun! Santa’s SWARKshop will be recorded for a broadcast which will appear on the the SWARK.Today website, and order forms will be available for those who wish to purchase a personal copy.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO