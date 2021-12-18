Bitcoin in the Developing World - Ray Youssef

In this video, Bitcoin educator and author of the Bitcoin Tech Talk newsletter, Jimmy Song, reads through the latest issue of his newsletter where he discusses his latest book aimed at educating policymakers on the topic of Bitcoin. The video premiered on December 20, 2021.
In this recording, Jack Mallers, founder and CEO of Strike, breaks down how Bitcoin, Lightning Network, and Strike are disrupting cross-border payments at the IMF Fintech seminar. The video was published on December 21, 2021.
Nationally syndicated iHeartRadio host and founder of Market Disruptors, Mark Moss, joins Real Vision's Ash Bennington to discuss the convergence of cultural, technological, and financial cycles and what it all means for the future of crypto. Recorded on October 7, 2021.
In this interview from The Best Business show with its host Anthony Pompliano and his brothers Joe and John, they talk to Bitcoin on-chain analyst Will Clemente who shares his latest insights into bitcoin on-chain activity. The segment aired on December 17, 2021.
China still influences Bitcoin through hashrate. The contribution is coming from miners operating underground. This may soon reduce as the miners are contemplating leaving China due to the country’s energy crisis. According to a CNBC exposé, cryptocurrency mining, although greatly reduced, is still alive in China despite the government’s...
“There’s a lot of money chasing all sorts of things, crypto among them.” These were the words of the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. The former crypto skeptic not only revealed holding a small portion of Bitcoin (BTC) but also commending how far the flagship cryptocurrency has come since its inception. He outlined the fact that it has never been “hacked” or suffered a breach.
I’m not a big fan of governments, and I’m really not a fan of bloated bureaucracies. I harbor the controversial opinion that HR departments and administrator roles are net negatives for any organization: it’s rare to find an administrator who knows what they’re doing or an HR person who adds value to their organization.
Samuel Dobson relinquishes his position as a bitcoin core developer. The developer rallied Twitter users to fund developers. Samuel Dobson, a programmer, revealed that he is resigning as a Bitcoin Core developer on Thursday night. Dobson, who was in charge for three years, cited academic reasons for his resignation. In a spate of tweets, he said he could no longer devote the time needed. He sees the need to dedicate more time to his Ph.D. study as he nears completion.
Dylan Leclair of Bitcoin Magazine and UTXO Management joins podcaster and Bitcoin educator Stephan Livera to talk about the fiat debt system, as well as why and how some people use the system against itself. The episode premiered on December 3, 2021.
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has predicted that the price of Bitcoin could eventually skyrocket to a whopping $6 million per coin in an interview with The Information. Saylor is convinced that the price of the bellwether cryptocurrency is still far from reaching its long-term potential. In early December, MicroStrategy announced...
On Dec. 15, crypto firm Valkyrie Investments -- which recently launched the second Bitcoin-futures exchange traded fund (ETF) -- launched the Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF, trading as VBB on Nasdaq,...
The bitcoin (BTC) price on average moves markedly lower during Asian business hours than it does during the European and US business hours, indicating that significant selling pressure is coming from Asian investors, new data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode suggests. The data, which was first shared on Twitter by...
Two prominent Bitcoin Core contributors stepped down from their roles last week. Their moves have sparked a fierce debate between Bitcoin proponents and other cryptocurrency supporters. The underlying reason for their departure seems to be funding. The cryptocurrency community last week received the news of two prominent Bitcoin Core contributors...
34 billion SHIB acquired by 13th biggest whale "Tsunade" U.Today presents the top four articles over the past day. Don’t miss anything important in the crypto industry!. Bitcoin will replace U.S. dollar, Jack Dorsey tells Cardi B. Yesterday, the Twitter crypto community witnessed a conversation between former Twitter CEO...
Former Twitter CEO and CEO of Block (ex-Square) Jack Dorsey said that Bitcoin will replace the U.S. dollar, once again professing his "passion" for the crypto. See: Twitter Stock Soars After CEO Jack...
Nic Carter, General Partner at Castle Island Ventures and Co-founder and Chairman of Coin Metrics, gives a presentation on Bitcoin's activist history. He dives into the Cypherpunk movement, early battles over encryption, and predecessors of Bitcoin. Hosted by Guy Swann. Filmed on October 3, 2021, at the Olso Freedom Forum...
