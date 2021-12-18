ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin in the Developing World - Ray Youssef

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

Ray Youssef, CEO of Paxful, discusses his story growing up,...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and the American Dream

In this video, Bitcoin educator and author of the Bitcoin Tech Talk newsletter, Jimmy Song, reads through the latest issue of his newsletter where he discusses his latest book aimed at educating policymakers on the topic of Bitcoin. The video premiered on December 20, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Builds Civilization - Jimmy Song

In this video, Bitcoin educator, author, and developer Jimmy Song reads through the latest issue of the Bitcoin Tech Talk newsletter. The episode premiered on December 13, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin is the Key to Financial Freedom - Mark Moss

Nationally syndicated iHeartRadio host and founder of Market Disruptors, Mark Moss, joins Real Vision's Ash Bennington to discuss the convergence of cultural, technological, and financial cycles and what it all means for the future of crypto. Recorded on October 7, 2021.
MARKETS
Person
Peter Mccormack
cryptonews.com

Will Clemente on Current Bitcoin On-Chain Situation

In this interview from The Best Business show with its host Anthony Pompliano and his brothers Joe and John, they talk to Bitcoin on-chain analyst Will Clemente who shares his latest insights into bitcoin on-chain activity. The segment aired on December 17, 2021.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

What Ban? 20% Of All The World’s Bitcoin Miners Remain In China

China still influences Bitcoin through hashrate. The contribution is coming from miners operating underground. This may soon reduce as the miners are contemplating leaving China due to the country’s energy crisis. According to a CNBC exposé, cryptocurrency mining, although greatly reduced, is still alive in China despite the government’s...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Billionaire Ray Dalio Says Bitcoin is the Alternative to Gold for Younger Generations

“There’s a lot of money chasing all sorts of things, crypto among them.” These were the words of the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. The former crypto skeptic not only revealed holding a small portion of Bitcoin (BTC) but also commending how far the flagship cryptocurrency has come since its inception. He outlined the fact that it has never been “hacked” or suffered a breach.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

How Bitcoin Fixes The Old World Bureaucracy Of Payments

I’m not a big fan of governments, and I’m really not a fan of bloated bureaucracies. I harbor the controversial opinion that HR departments and administrator roles are net negatives for any organization: it’s rare to find an administrator who knows what they’re doing or an HR person who adds value to their organization.
ECONOMY
#Oslo Freedom Forum
cryptopolitan.com

Samuel Dobson, Bitcoin Core developer, quits his role to focus on Ph.D

Samuel Dobson relinquishes his position as a bitcoin core developer. The developer rallied Twitter users to fund developers. Samuel Dobson, a programmer, revealed that he is resigning as a Bitcoin Core developer on Thursday night. Dobson, who was in charge for three years, cited academic reasons for his resignation. In a spate of tweets, he said he could no longer devote the time needed. He sees the need to dedicate more time to his Ph.D. study as he nears completion.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin: Understanding Mempool

In this video, Simon of Mempool Space shows how to understand and interact with Bitcoin Mempool. Recorded on October 14, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Using Fiat Debt For Bitcoin Stacking

Dylan Leclair of Bitcoin Magazine and UTXO Management joins podcaster and Bitcoin educator Stephan Livera to talk about the fiat debt system, as well as why and how some people use the system against itself. The episode premiered on December 3, 2021.
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin Price Predicted to Soar to $6 Million: MicroStrategy CEO

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has predicted that the price of Bitcoin could eventually skyrocket to a whopping $6 million per coin in an interview with The Information. Saylor is convinced that the price of the bellwether cryptocurrency is still far from reaching its long-term potential. In early December, MicroStrategy announced...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Asian Sellers Weighing on Bitcoin Price, But Possibly Not for Much Longer

The bitcoin (BTC) price on average moves markedly lower during Asian business hours than it does during the European and US business hours, indicating that significant selling pressure is coming from Asian investors, new data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode suggests. The data, which was first shared on Twitter by...
MARKETS
u.today

Jack Dorsey Says Bitcoin Will Replace U.S. Dollar, SHIB Turns Mid-Term Investment, Satoshi-Era BTC Wallet Activated: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

34 billion SHIB acquired by 13th biggest whale "Tsunade" U.Today presents the top four articles over the past day. Don’t miss anything important in the crypto industry!. Bitcoin will replace U.S. dollar, Jack Dorsey tells Cardi B. Yesterday, the Twitter crypto community witnessed a conversation between former Twitter CEO...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin's Activist History - Nic Carter

Nic Carter, General Partner at Castle Island Ventures and Co-founder and Chairman of Coin Metrics, gives a presentation on Bitcoin's activist history. He dives into the Cypherpunk movement, early battles over encryption, and predecessors of Bitcoin. Hosted by Guy Swann. Filmed on October 3, 2021, at the Olso Freedom Forum...
MARKETS

