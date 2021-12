This year, the FBI reported two startling figures: first, that there has been an increase in hate crimes, and second, that crimes targeting Jewish people comprised almost 55 percent of all religious-bias incidents. Incidents like the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue and the Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville have shown that Jewish people are less safe in this country than they have been in decades. We cannot sit by while our Jewish neighbors are under attack; we must stand in solidarity with them and unequivocally condemn anti-Semitism and bigotry in all its forms.

DURHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO