Honolulu, HI

Honolulu Zoo says aloha to Satsuki the black rhino

By Chelsee Yee
 5 days ago

The Honolulu Zoo said goodbye to a 26-year-old female black rhinoceros on Monday, Dec. 13, after she died from complications associated with illness and age.

Penguin born at Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new arrival at the Honolulu Zoo, is now a new mom. Zoo officials say, Barbara and Max welcomed their baby chick named Biscuit on Nov. 15. Barbara arrived at the zoo with three other African penguins in July and quickly formed a monogamous bond with Max and laid an egg. Both […]
HONOLULU, HI
Murals pay tribute to lifeguards at Sandy Beach Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New murals at Sandy Beach Park pay tribute to Oahu’s Ocean Safety lifeguards — in particular, two rescuers. The likeness of Joy Mills-Ferren and Joshua Guerra now accompany two other murals surrounding the comfort station on the Makapuu side of the park. The pubic artwork is not just a memorial to these […]
HONOLULU, HI
5 charts that show how pandemic-era travel has changed

(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel […]
TRAVEL
Hawaii screenwriter's movie premieres on Lifetime Television Network

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Amy Bircher from the Hawai’i Island, will get to see her screenplay “Rebuilding a Dream Christmas,” air on Lifetime Network on Dec. 23. Her film was produced by American Cinema International and additional movie platforms like Hulu, Fubo, Sling and Philo will also be carrying her movie. According to the Department of […]
HAWAII STATE
Windward showers are expected for Friday, Christmas Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy and showery trade wind weather will trend a little drier tonight and Thursday, with just a few brief windward showers anticipated Friday and Christmas Day. Trade winds will ease somewhat by Christmas Day, then veer to the southeast and strengthen Sunday and Monday, when the potential for unsettled weather increases again.
HONOLULU, HI
Wet and cloudy weather continues for the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy and wet trade wind weather will persist overnight, with most showers favoring windward and mauka areas, periodically moving over leeward communities. Wet conditions and a chance of thunderstorms will continue across the Big Island into Wednesday, while some drying occurs elsewhere. Slightly weaker trade winds, with a typical pattern of mainly […]
HONOLULU, HI
Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for some Maui locations

WAILUKU, Hawai’i — The County of Maui Department Water Supply (DWS) has removed Naalae Road in Kula from its list of areas where a Boil Water Advisory remains in effect. According to DWS, residents of Naalae Road no longer need to boil water as a precaution against findings of trace amounts of E. coli in […]
KULA, HI
Breezy trade winds are expected to weaken by Christmas Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will weaken somewhat by Christmas Day, then strengthen again from Sunday into next week. The trade winds will deliver passing low clouds and a few brief showers to windward areas, occasionally spreading leeward. A kona low developing well west of the islands this weekend may bring the potential for […]
HONOLULU, HI
HFD rescues injured hiker at Lanikai Pillbox Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued an injured hiker on Sunday, at Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua, around 6:24 p.m. The department received an emergency call around 5:32 p.m. and Honolulu firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:41 p.m. HFD found the 45-year-old female hiker with an ankle injury at 5:53 p.m. […]
HONOLULU, HI
