Health department releases Dec. 16 coronavirus stats

EDITOR’S NOTE: County-wide changes reflect Thursday’s numbers compared to Monday’s numbers. The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee reported 1,346,150 total cases (+2,256), 21,645 of...
The Carroll County Health Department alerted the community this week about multiple suspected opioid overdose incidents in the county. “The opioid overdose rates have continued to rise over the past several years and we are accounting this to the drug fentanyl finding its way into the state and then the county,” said Cathy Baker, local behavioral health authority at the Carroll County Health ...
Delaware set a new record for new daily cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 1,393 reported. The previous state record was 1,241 on Jan. 6. It was the second straight day of 1,000-plus cases, with 1,164 new cases reported Wednesday. The Delaware Division of Public Health took the opportunity to once again warn people not to host or attend ... Read More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The omicron variant has now been identified in Allegheny County.
As of Thursday, there are two known cases in the county. Both cases were detected in adult men, with one sample collected on Dec. 7 and the other sample collected on Dec. 13.
Those samples were confirmed to be from the variant on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23.
Local doctors expect cases to rise significantly in the area.
“Knowing that it was already in the community in the middle of December and how fast it spreads and how contagious it is, we can pretty much assure that,...
MERRY CHRISTMAS: We’re taking the next week off. State Roundup will return next Friday morning, New Year’s Eve for the final roundup of the year. COVID-RELATED HOSPITALIZATIONS TRIGGER HOGAN’S EMERGENCY PLAN: Maryland’s number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations have exceeded the threshold set forth in a recent order by the Maryland Department of Health. Measures being implemented include the prioritization of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and others who are critically ill, the adjustment of capacity limits, the redeployment of staff, and the reduction of elective procedures. Bryan Renbaum/Maryland Reporter.
Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. With the new omicron variant of Covid-19 rapidly spreading throughout the U.S. and our state, suddenly hospitalizations are rising quickly…again. The U.S. death toll directly attributed to Covid-19 is rising…again. In fact, this week Maryland hospitals are already near-capacity with Covid-19 patients…again. This will complicate treatment for non-Covid patients, including emergency triage. This is a phenomenon being experienced world-wide. Which begs the following questions:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As families gather for Christmas, some people may have to sit out the holiday after testing positive for COVID-19. The Omicron variant is fueling a wave of new cases. The Shelby County Health Department reported the highest number of new cases this month overnight Friday. SCHD...
Maryland set a new single-day record Thursday for the number of new coronavirus cases with 6,869 reported.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visited the Florence County Health Department in Florence, Wis., on Wednesday to give a personal “thank you” to staff for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. From right are Amber Kolberg, registered sanitarian and emergency preparedness coordinator; Rachael Barnhart, COVID-19 response team; Annette Seibold, health officer and department director; Evers; Lisa Vassar, COVID-19 response team; Amanda Hawkins, COVID-19 response team lead; and Ann Price, public health nurse and registered sanitarian. Not shown are Sara Jerue, administrative assistant; Barbara Bauer, COVID-19 response team; and Rhonda Lindstrom, COVID-19 response team and registered nurse. (Photo via the Iron Mountain Daily News)
During their Dec. 15 meeting, Lehigh County commissioners heard a first reading of a resolution to create a county department of health. The motion puts the action on the Jan. 12, 2022, agenda for the next regular meeting of the legislative body. The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic may be...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The state is once again seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. The majority of beds are taken up by the unvaccinated. The surge comes at an already rough time. People not immunized are magnets for the lethal and highly contagious delta infection. Omicron is surging; the mutation now makes up 73% of all new U.S. infections, a number health authorities say is expected to increase.
As of Thursday, 4,271 individuals were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 867 were in the ICU and 485 were on ventilators. Bi-County Health Department reported 55 new cases on Thursday, including 37 new cases in Williamson County and 18 in Franklin County.
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update. South Dakota's first case of the Omicron variant has been detected in Minnehaha...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 944 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
Of the new cases, 884 are confirmed cases and 60 are probable.
There have been 10,202 total hospitalizations and 165,659 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,614.
The Tennessee Department of Health releasing year-end information on COVID-19 across the state. The data includes information on how COVID-19 affected the state in 2021 and a preview of the state’s 2022 operation priorities. State officials released data on testing, reported cases and vaccines for the year of 2021:
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The omicron variant is spreading throughout parts of the country and state of Pennsylvania. As for Allegheny County, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald suspects it’s already here. Omicron is taking the lead. Federal health officials said it accounted for 73% of new infections nationally last...
St. Louis area health officials said Thursday that it appears that the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has struck as cases skyrocket and urged the public to avoid travel and gatherings.
PITTSBURGH — More than 400 people have died in Allegheny County covid-related deaths in the past three months, including 97 in December, county Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said Wednesday. [Here is how to stay informed about coronavirus updates from WPXI]. Covid-19 case counts remain at a daily average...
Two East Tennessee hospital systems report COVID-19 patients have risen in the past few days. A spokesperson for Tennova says they are seeing a rise in COVID patients and the majority are unvaccinated. UT Medical Center has reported 50 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of yesterday (Tuesday), that’s up 20 from Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS – The White House has announced federal medical personnel are now heading to Indiana to help hospitals during this latest COVID-19 surge. A 20-person team from the U.S. Navy is headed to IU Health Methodist Hospital to offer assistance over the next month, according to IU Health and federal officials. Additional hospitals around the […]
