‘At this Place in History,’ we are at Rossignol Community Park in Williston with Steve Perkins, the Executive Director of Vermont Historical Society. “I recently found out some really interesting information about this particular park. Why it’s built down in a hole, and how it relates to the city of Burlington,” said Perkins. “So its history goes way, way back. So let’s go back to Champlain Sea. Williston was at the edge of the sea and what do you find on the edge of the sea? Beaches, you find sand dunes, so there’s a lot of sand and gravel deposits in the town of Williston.”

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 9 DAYS AGO