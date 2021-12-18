Follow-up Friday: Fixing a trio of problems at one NYCHA building

NEW YORK — Keisha Urgent said it’s a trifecta of problems in her building at the Jacob Riis Houses on the Lower East Side.

When PIX News first visited, the 14-floor building had no heat, no hot water and no gas service.

The heat and hot water has been restored, but the gas outage remains.

“While we understand gas service interruptions are inconvenient, we also want to ensure our residents’ safety as we work to restore service as quickly as possible,” a NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News. “We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs, including service interruptions.”

Mike Garlick is the owner of Diller on the Lower East Side. On most days, you will find him behind the grill himself — because he is so short staffed.

Open since 2019, Garlick’s menu is well-known in the neighborhood. The line is usually out the door during the lunchtime rush. But after a surge in employees quitting — and never coming back — Garlick was the chef, cashier and the clean-up crew.

Garlick said he’s hired two new employees to help run the business since PIX11 News’ visit.

Back in January, the Castlehill houses in the Bronx suffered a tremendous loss when their much loved tenant president, Roxy Reid, lost her battle to COVID-19.

Every year, she gave the children in her neighborhood toys and dressed up as Santa. Now, her son, Donald Reid, is continuing her legacy.

