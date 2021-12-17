ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Stephen Kenny confident of signing new deal as Republic of Ireland boss

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is “pretty certain” his...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Red Devils renew interest in 'Serbian Yaya Toure'

Manchester United are ready to renew their interest in long-term transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports. The Lazio attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford on several occasions in the past. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Enjoy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Graham Alexander questions decision to limit number of fans in grounds

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander claims the Scottish Government is undermining other public health messaging by selecting a random and blanket crowd restriction. All outdoor events are subject to a 500-spectator limit from Boxing Day for a period of up to three weeks, although there are fears that could be extended.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republic Of Ireland#New Deal
fourfourtwo.com

Michael Nicholson appointed Celtic chief executive on permanent basis

Celtic have gone for continuity in the chief executive’s office by appointing interim incumbent Michael Nicholson on a permanent basis. Nicholson became the club’s third chief executive of 2021 on September 10 after Dominic McKay departed suddenly following just 10 weeks in the role.
SPORTS
The Independent

Welsh spectator shut-out is a major blow, says Cardiff chief Mehmet Dalman

Cardiff City chief executive Mehmet Dalman has described all sports fixtures moving behind closed doors in Wales as a “major blow”.All sporting events in Wales will be held behind closed doors from Boxing Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Welsh government has announced.Cardiff CEO Dalman insisted all new guidelines will be followed, but conceded another shut-out of fans will hit the Bluebirds hard.“It’s a major blow from all aspects, but we have to put the safety of our fans, players and everyone first,” Dalman told Talksport. “So we will follow the guidelines as they are laid out.“These...
HEALTH
The Independent

Andrew Robertson ‘lucky to be walking’ after Harry Kane tackle, Mark Clattenburg claims

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has claimed that Andrew Robertson is “lucky he’s still walking” after being on the receiving end of a reckless studs-up slide tackle from Harry Kane. Clattenburg was critical of the standard of officiating in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham last weekend, with Jurgen Klopp furious that Kane wasn’t sent off, while also questioning referee Paul Tierney’s failure to award a penalty in a separate incident. It’s understood the fact that Robertson, who was later sent off himself for a wild hack on Emerson Royal, lifted his leg to avoid the full impact of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

New England Revolution sign Omar Gonzalez to two-year deal

The New England Revolution signed free-agent defender Omar Gonzalez to a two-year contract on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Gonzalez, who has three MLS Cup titles (2011, 2012, 2014), four MLS Best XI selections (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014) and MLS Defender of the Year (2011) honors on his resume.
MLS
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal ads for fan tokens banned for taking advantage of customer inexperience

Adverts by Arsenal promoting fan tokens have been banned for taking advantage of consumers’ inexperience in cryptoassets. The Facebook and website posts included a video featuring Gunners players Ben White, Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney and read: “Fans should be aware that they could lose some or all of their money invested. We advise you to spend only what you can afford and seek independent financial advice if required.”
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

On this day in 2010: David Bernstein appointed FA chairman

Former Manchester City chairman David Bernstein was appointed as the new chairman of the Football Association on this day in 2010. The 67-year-old won a unanimous vote by the FA board to become the permanent successor to Lord Triesman, before the FA Council approved the vote and endorsed his appointment.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

James Ward-Prowse sights set on World Cup spot after Euro 2020 disappointment

James Ward-Prowse will head into 2022 with his sights set firmly on both the World Cup finals and David Beckham’s Premier League free-kick record. The Southampton skipper suffered the heartache of missing out on the England squad for this summer’s delayed Euro 2020 after being named among a 26-man provisional party, and watched from his armchair as Gareth Southgate’s men fell just short of glory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Newcastle enter race for signature of Tottenham’s Joe Rodon

The Telegraph and The Times report that Newcastle ⁠are targeting Tottenham and Wales centre-back Joe Rodon — already watched closely by Brighton, Watford and Leeds ⁠— as part of an effort to strengthen their defence. The Telegraph writes Magpies manager Eddie Howe has also flagged Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier and Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski as possibilities, although the paper played down the chances of the latter moving.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy