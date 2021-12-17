Stephen Kenny confident of signing new deal as Republic of Ireland boss

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no intention of signing a striker next month despite the imminent departure of Ferran Torres. Spain forward Torres is set to join Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January after the Premier League champions accepted a £46.7million offer from the Catalan giants.
Manchester United are ready to renew their interest in long-term transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports. The Lazio attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford on several occasions in the past.
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander claims the Scottish Government is undermining other public health messaging by selecting a random and blanket crowd restriction. All outdoor events are subject to a 500-spectator limit from Boxing Day for a period of up to three weeks, although there are fears that could be extended.
Celtic have gone for continuity in the chief executive’s office by appointing interim incumbent Michael Nicholson on a permanent basis. Nicholson became the club’s third chief executive of 2021 on September 10 after Dominic McKay departed suddenly following just 10 weeks in the role.
Cardiff City chief executive Mehmet Dalman has described all sports fixtures moving behind closed doors in Wales as a “major blow”.All sporting events in Wales will be held behind closed doors from Boxing Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Welsh government has announced.Cardiff CEO Dalman insisted all new guidelines will be followed, but conceded another shut-out of fans will hit the Bluebirds hard.“It’s a major blow from all aspects, but we have to put the safety of our fans, players and everyone first,” Dalman told Talksport. “So we will follow the guidelines as they are laid out.“These...
Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has claimed that Andrew Robertson is “lucky he’s still walking” after being on the receiving end of a reckless studs-up slide tackle from Harry Kane. Clattenburg was critical of the standard of officiating in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham last weekend, with Jurgen Klopp furious that Kane wasn’t sent off, while also questioning referee Paul Tierney’s failure to award a penalty in a separate incident. It’s understood the fact that Robertson, who was later sent off himself for a wild hack on Emerson Royal, lifted his leg to avoid the full impact of...
Borussia Dortmund are prepared to double Erling Haaland's salary in a bid to keep hold of him for another season, according to reports. The Norway international is under contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2024, but a release clause in his deal will allow him to depart for around £63m next summer.
Graham Potter insisted he is not feeling the pressure of Brighton’s 11-game winless streak in the Premier League as he prepares to welcome back a raft of players for the Boxing Day visit of Brentford. The Seagulls were in the Champions League spots after winning four of their first...
Diego Simeone celebrates 10 years in charge of Atletico Madrid on Thursday, an increasingly rare accomplishment in the febrile arena of top level football management. AFP Sports picks out five other managers who have spent 10 years or more at the same club.
Manchester United will face stiff competition from a host of Premier League clubs for the signature of Kieran Trippier, according to reports. The Red Devils remain interested in the England international, who they were heavily linked with in the summer.
The New England Revolution signed free-agent defender Omar Gonzalez to a two-year contract on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Gonzalez, who has three MLS Cup titles (2011, 2012, 2014), four MLS Best XI selections (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014) and MLS Defender of the Year (2011) honors on his resume.
Adverts by Arsenal promoting fan tokens have been banned for taking advantage of consumers’ inexperience in cryptoassets. The Facebook and website posts included a video featuring Gunners players Ben White, Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney and read: “Fans should be aware that they could lose some or all of their money invested. We advise you to spend only what you can afford and seek independent financial advice if required.”
Manchester United have reopened their Carrington training base following its closure last week due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club. United closed Carrington for an initial 24 hours eight days ago and their Premier League games at Brentford and at home against Brighton were postponed.
Former Manchester City chairman David Bernstein was appointed as the new chairman of the Football Association on this day in 2010. The 67-year-old won a unanimous vote by the FA board to become the permanent successor to Lord Triesman, before the FA Council approved the vote and endorsed his appointment.
James Ward-Prowse will head into 2022 with his sights set firmly on both the World Cup finals and David Beckham’s Premier League free-kick record. The Southampton skipper suffered the heartache of missing out on the England squad for this summer’s delayed Euro 2020 after being named among a 26-man provisional party, and watched from his armchair as Gareth Southgate’s men fell just short of glory.
David Moyes insists he “would love to win a trophy with West Ham” but his priority will always be the Premier League. The Hammers, riding high in fifth place in the top flight, play at Tottenham on Wednesday night for a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals and are also through to the last 16 of the Europa League.
Arsenal are looking at bringing Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho to the Emirates Stadium on a stunning loan deal for the rest of the season. That's according to Sport via Sport Witness, who say that the 29-year-old could be heading back to the Premier League, following a torrid time in Barcelona after he signed for over £100m.
Arsenal are on red alert after Jonathan David's agent stated that his client will leave Lille next summer. The Canada international scored 13 goals in Ligue 1 last season to help fire Lille to the title.
The Telegraph and The Times report that Newcastle are targeting Tottenham and Wales centre-back Joe Rodon — already watched closely by Brighton, Watford and Leeds — as part of an effort to strengthen their defence. The Telegraph writes Magpies manager Eddie Howe has also flagged Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier and Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski as possibilities, although the paper played down the chances of the latter moving.
