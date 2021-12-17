Stephen Kenny confident of signing new deal as Republic of Ireland boss

Cardiff City chief executive Mehmet Dalman has described all sports fixtures moving behind closed doors in Wales as a “major blow”.All sporting events in Wales will be held behind closed doors from Boxing Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Welsh government has announced.Cardiff CEO Dalman insisted all new guidelines will be followed, but conceded another shut-out of fans will hit the Bluebirds hard.“It’s a major blow from all aspects, but we have to put the safety of our fans, players and everyone first,” Dalman told Talksport. “So we will follow the guidelines as they are laid out.“These...

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO