Aiken, SC

Aiken Public Safety names suspects in Park Avenue drive-by shooting

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhK70_0dQ7orfr00
Buy Now (Colin Demarest/Staff) Aiken Standard file photo

Editor's note: This article has been updated from its original form to reflect no suspects in the shooting are students at Aiken High School.

Two people have been identified as suspects in a drive-by shooting on Park Avenue that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Kywanna Renay Thomas, 20, and Khalil Jaheim Simpkins, 20, are listed as suspects in the shooting, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The incident report listed the female suspect as an Aiken High School student; however, a spokesperson for the Aiken County Public School District said Friday that there is no student by that name enrolled at the school.

Just before 5:30 p.m., police responded to Berkley Street and Colleton Avenue in reference to shots fired.

While en route, the victim called police and stated she was "shot at" on Park Avenue while driving, according to the report.

Officers determined the shooting occurred in the front yard of a home on the 1300 block of Park Avenue S.E. and found one bullet hole in the back passenger side quarter panel of the victim's car.

No injuries were reported.

In the report, police noted the incident was not gang-related.

Lt. Jennifer Hayes with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

