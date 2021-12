WATCH LIVE: Continuous Trial Coverage On CBSN. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A jury of twelve has found Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, guilty on counts of both first- and second-degree manslaughter. Judge Regina Chu has ordered Potter to be taken into custody immediately. The jury had deliberated for approximately 28 hours Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Late Tuesday, they asked Judge Regina Chu what they should do if they could not arrive at a verdict. Speaking with the jurors, Chu told them they needed to continue with deliberations with open minds and a willingness to listen...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 MINUTES AGO