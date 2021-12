Hopefully, everyone is enjoying their Christmas Eve day. There’s a lot of Georgia Tech news to catch up with. One item of interest that isn’t exactly Tech related but was on my radar involved former Yellow Jacket running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs recently entered the transfer portal and there was a lot of speculation about where he’d end up. Well, it now looks like he will be joining the Alabama Crimson Tide for the 2022 season. This article has more details about the story. Gibbs was one of my favorite Yellow Jacket players to watch on the Flats, and even though he is no longer a Yellow Jacket, I will still keep up with his career. He joins the ranks of a long list of stellar running backs to play for the Crimson Tide. Best of luck to him — I have a feeling he’ll be even more exciting to watch next season.

