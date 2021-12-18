ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGISD Virtual Author Visit

Cover picture for the articleLast Thursday author Lynne Kelly conducted a virtual author visit with LGISD 5th grade students in...

Local author visits with students in Kansas

Local children’s author Andrea Cassell and her dog Kibby, the famous miniature labradoodle, recently traveled to Watermark Books & Café in Wichita, Kansas for a book signing. An enthusiastic crowd of children and their parents stood in line to meet Kibby and to receive an autographed copy of Andrea’s award-winning books.
Author visits Ridgeview to celebrate reading

Popular children’s book author Michael Shoulders visited Ridgeview School for a daylong celebration of reading and literacy on Dec. 14. His visit was scheduled as a component of Ridgeview’s Olympic literacy theme for 2021-22. The focus of this theme is helping students make and set individual and group...
LIBRARY TO HOST VIRTUAL EVENT WITH OREGON AUTHOR

Staff with the Roseburg Public Library will have an online Facebook Live event with Oregon author Pat Sherman, on Thursday January 6th. Sherman will discuss her new book, “American Tapestry: Portrait of a ‘Middling’ Family, 1746-1934”. The author’s website said the book is about a family who exemplifies the type of people who served with foundational democratic institutions and responded to “challenges that embody the universal experience of the human condition”.
“You guys are so inspiring to me”: Keith Urban virtually visits students in Australia

Keith Urban continues the spirit of giving with another surprise visit to a school. Keith recently met with students in his native Australia at The Urbenville Public School in New South Wales. The young students caught the singer’s eye after the school posted videos of them singing uplifting songs each Friday afternoon during the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Signing Santa’ makes virtual visit with deaf, hard of hearing students

Deaf and hard of hearing students at an elementary school in Mercer County had a special virtual visit with Santa this week. Carly Kirkman, a K-4 teacher at Winola Elementary in Viola, said kids were delighted when they discovered Santa could also communicate by American Sign Language. “It means so...
Open House/Virtual Tour

View Ridge will not be having in-person tours at this time. Please join us for our Open House/Virtual School Tour and get to know our school community. Dates are not finalized yet, but to keep you in the know we are hoping to host on the following dates below. Please check back in to view the finalized dates.
NorthPark Santa Opens Virtual Visits With Kids at Children's Health Dallas

A visit with Santa is a tradition for many children, but for hospitalized children that tradition is often put on hold. But this week, the iconic NorthPark Center Santa Claus donated his time to share private, virtual visits with kids at Children's Medical Center in Dallas via video conferencing. Brent...
Joanne Shenandoah 1957-2021: Matriarch of Indigenous Music

She had a bright voice like liquid gold, a luminous heart and a magnetic smile. Joanne Shenandoah-Tekaliwakwah, one of the most renowned Indigenous musicians on the Native American music scene, nurtured the spirit, inspired joy and shared her love of laughter and her people with audiences around the world. She...
Spread cheer virtually this season

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For many people, the holidays will look a little different his year. This gatherings may still be TBD, but even if you’re apart from some of your favorite people, you can still enjoy those special moments, traditions, reunions, and celebrations together.
Countdown to Christmas

When most people hear the word “countdown” they think of space exploration. The final countdown before the rocket lifts off to space. John Glenn was the first American to orbit the earth completing three orbits in 1962. His flight lasted just a little under five hours and he became an American space hero. The countdown to his launch must have been exciting and it definitely made history. But…
That Little Voice

The rush is on. Santa is over feeding his reindeer, polishing the shiny nose of Rudolph, frantically getting the gifts to be delivered in order, and wondering how many toys, clothes, electronics, and do-dads will fit in his ever-increasing sized sleigh. And down on earth world, the lucky ones are buying more goodies so no family member feels slighted, and the unlucky ones…well, they hope their…
Christopher Newton, Actor and Former Shaw Festival Artistic Director, Dies at 85

Christopher Newton, the former artistic director of Canada’s Shaw Festival, has died. He was 85. The Shaw Festival, which has its home at Niagara-on-the-Lake, near the Canadian-U.S. border in Ontario, said Newton died peacefully on Saturday morning. “It is no exaggeration to say that, without Christopher Newton, there would be no Shaw Festival today. He set a very high standard in everything he did, and long after his retirement as artistic director in 2002, he continued to be a passionate supporter of the festival and the arts,” festival artistic director Tim Carroll said in a statement on Sunday. Born in Deal, England, on...
