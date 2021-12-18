ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Mixed bag of weekend weather: 60s to snowflakes for some

By Spencer Adkins
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

(WOWK) — An interesting Friday night is underway with showers sliding across the area and temperatures moving upward before dawn, reaching the mid 50s before sunrise.

Watch for fog and low visibility since many areas have visibility at or below a mile.

Visibility at 7 p.m.

Later Saturday we see showers moving across the southern coalfields of Kentucky and West Virginia before a thin, trailing line of showers zips across the area from west to east in the late afternoon and early evening.

Predictor model output for Saturday late afternoon / early evening

Winds at times will be above 20 mph on Saturday and could gust to 30 mph.

Predictor model output for wind gusts mid day Saturday

Colder air rushes in Saturday night and we can see some snow showers in the rugged terrain of southern West Virginia and into the mountains east of Charleston early in the morning.

Predictor model output for early Sunday morning

Roads should mainly just be wet as the ground and air temperatures will be above the freezing mark. The precipitation slides east fast and we have a colder day with highs in the 38-42 degree range.

The rest of the week before Christmas looks to be fairly quiet until Friday when there is a slight chance for rain on Friday, December 24.

