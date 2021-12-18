Thielke joins I&E Construction as project administrator

Ben Siegel, executive director of the Lee County Port Authority, will speak at the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon meeting held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 at Sundial Beach Resort & Spa on Sanibel Island. Siegel will be discussing the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) Terminal Expansion Project, the second-largest public works project in Lee County history, surpassed only by the airport’s Midfield Terminal Complex construction completed in 2005. In total, the project will remodel more than 164,000 square feet of space and add 117,000 square feet of new walkways and concession space to the terminal. Register by 5 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce website or call 239-472-8255. To read more about how area airports are preparing for growth, click here.

