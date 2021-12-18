ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Thielke joins I&E Construction as project administrator

By DJC Staff
Daily Journal of Commerce
 5 days ago

I&E Construction has hired Anna Thielke as...

977wmoi.com

Sandburg Board Approves Construction Manager for Future Projects

The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees during its regular monthly meeting and approved the selection of a construction manager to lead the College’s most significant project since the initial building of the Main Campus. The Board approved the selection of River City Construction in East Peoria for a...
CONSTRUCTION
WALB 10

Phoebe takes first step in major construction projects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Construction projects years in the making for Phoebe Putney Health System are taking the first steps, according to a release from the hospital system. On Tuesday, the Albany City Commission approved closing part of W. 4th Ave. permanently. The hospital system said this will “make way for the projects that would include a new emergency and trauma center, a new neonatal intensive care unit and an additional critical care unit.”
ALBANY, GA
constructforstl.org

Amber James Joins Knoebel Construction as Director of Human Resources

Amber James, PHR of O’Fallon, MO, has joined Knoebel Construction as Director of Human Resources. She is responsible for developing and administering strategic Human Resource Management programs, policies, and procedures that are designed to develop employee contributions to company goals and objectives while creating a positive environment through effective employee-employer relationships.
O'FALLON, MO
gulfshorebusiness.com

Airport administrator to speak on expansion project at luncheon

Ben Siegel, executive director of the Lee County Port Authority, will speak at the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon meeting held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 at Sundial Beach Resort & Spa on Sanibel Island. Siegel will be discussing the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) Terminal Expansion Project, the second-largest public works project in Lee County history, surpassed only by the airport’s Midfield Terminal Complex construction completed in 2005. In total, the project will remodel more than 164,000 square feet of space and add 117,000 square feet of new walkways and concession space to the terminal. Register by 5 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce website or call 239-472-8255. To read more about how area airports are preparing for growth, click here.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Daily Journal of Commerce

Walsh Construction: Dekum Court Apartments – Phase I

SUB BIDS/SUPPLIER QUOTES REQUESTED Dekum Court Apartments - Phase I 7003 NE 27th Avenue Portland, OR 97211 Bids Due: 1/26/22 @ 2pm Dekum Court is a new construction project funded by the Metro Regional Housing Bond and will create 6 buildings (2 buildings in Phase I and 4 buildings in Phase II) containing 187 new residential units. The development of ...
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Journal of Commerce

Parametrix adds Bozin as senior engineer

Pete Bozin has joined Parametrix’s Bend office as a senior engineer supporting site development and data center work. He has 14 years of experience in design and construction, including data center and railway projects. Bozin previously was a senior project engineer for Fortis Construction; he assisted management of three data center projects.
CONSTRUCTION
Daily Journal of Commerce

I&E Construction hires Campos-Davis as IT technician

Lucas Campos-Davis has joined I&E Construction as an IT technician. He sets up technology-related tools and assists employees’ use of them. He also helps manage data integration and improvements in data processing and workflow. Campos-Davis has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Oregon State University. Please send...
BUSINESS
cbs19news

Construction company selected for courts renovation project

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County has selected a construction company for the Courts Complex Addition and Renovation project. According to a release, the county has hired Grunley Construction, which is based in Rockville, Maryland, for the $45.2 million project. This project will include renovations of the historic...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Grunley Construction hired for Albemarle courts project

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Albemarle County has hired Grunley Construction for pre-construction services associated with the $45.2 million courts complex addition and renovations project. This project includes renovations of the historic Circuit Court, renovations of the Levy Opera House building, and a new General District Court...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
newstalk941.com

H.O.M.E Transitional Housing Project Receives Grant For Construction

The McMinnville Noon Rotary Club has funded the construction of four micro-homes at a developing transitional housing community in Warren County. The project is lead by the Homeless of McMinnville Effort, or H.O.M.E. Co-Founder Sheila Fann said the donation pays half of phase one. “We’re looking at it in terms...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Widespread Increases in November Outrun Prices for Construction Projects

Prices of numerous construction materials soared again in November, outpacing the rate at which contractors raised their bid prices, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government data released today. Association officials said the current steps being taken to address supply chain problems and rising prices have been insufficient and urged public officials to redouble their efforts.
CONSTRUCTION
castlecountryradio.com

Price City reflects on road construction projects for the year

As the holidays arrive and the year is slowly coming to an end Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Price City Council Members Rick Davis and Terry Willis to talk about the city’s road construction projects that took place over the year. Many folks noticed over...
POLITICS
Daily Journal of Commerce

Dailey now a Perlo Construction project superintendent

Perlo Construction has hired Kyle Dailey as a project superintendent. He has 14 years of experience in construction, including stints as a project superintendent, a safety professional and an ironworker. He previously was with Emmett Phair Construction. Dailey also has OSHA and welding certifications. Please send your announcements for DJC...
CONSTRUCTION
theprowersjournal.com

Housing Construction Project Moves Forward for Southeast Colorado

Sixty-three houses in six counties in southeast Colorado are slated for construction, a project developed by SCEDD, Southern Colorado Economic Development District using a portion of federal ARP funds which were distributed to communities across the country earlier this year. Stephanie Gonzales, Executive Director of SECED, Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development,...
REAL ESTATE
Itemlive.com

Lynn gets grant for industrial building study

LYNN — The Massachusetts Development Finance Agency (MassDevelopment) has awarded the city a $38,000 grant to study regional demand for industrial buildings, policy recommendations related to industrial development and zoning, The post Lynn gets grant for industrial building study appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
buckscountyherald.com

Scudder Falls Bridge project reaches construction milestone

The Scudder Falls Bridge Replacement project reached “substantial completion” last week with the opening of the access ramp from NJ Route 175/Upper River Road to I-295 South in Ewing, N.J. The “substantial completion” construction milestone means all long-term uninterrupted lane and ramp closures are over. Only short-term travel...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
mymixfm.com

A setback in Springhill Drive construction project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Construction along Springhill Drive between 7th St. and Erie Canal Road will be delayed according to Vigo County Engineer Larry Robbins. Robbins said this project would add a third lane to Springhill Drive. They targeted this road specifically because rear-end collisions happen frequently in this area according to Robbins.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Green-Lights Multiple Solar Projects To Power 274,000 Homes

The Biden administration approved two solar projects, and it is nearing approval of a third, that will power hundreds of thousands of homes in California. Construction of the Arica and Victory Pass solar projects — the two that received administration approval — will begin immediately on a large swath of land in Riverside County, California, the Department of the Interior (DOI) announced on Tuesday. Together, the projects will cost $689 million, be able to produce 465 megawatts of electricity, store 400 megawatts of energy and power 132,000 homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

