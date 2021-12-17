ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati: The Grinch Has Stole Someone’s Santa From Their Yard

By Don Juan Fasho
 7 days ago

The Grinch has struck in Cincinnati. That’s right the Grinch stole someone’s Santa out of the front of their yard.

You have to be a low life to steal  Christmas decorations from the front of someone’s yard. I hope they catch the crooks.

In the middle of the night, two thieves deflated a 12-ft. Santa Claus that belonged to the Koester family, put it in their van and left with their holiday haul. ( Fox19 )

