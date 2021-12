Europol has confirmed arresting a Romanian national for targeting an IT firm in the country. The U.S. and European law enforcement authorities collaborated to arrest a suspected ransomware affiliate member for targeting Romanian firms in an IT supply chain attack. The operation was led by Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), and the Romanian National Police and U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) participated in the investigation.

