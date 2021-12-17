Watch now: John Cook, Huskers preview Nebraska-Wisconsin in NCAA Championship

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook quickly worked to maintain continuity in the coaching staff by announcing Tuesday that assistant coach Jaylen Reyes has been promoted to the Huskers’ lead assistant role. That follows the weekend departure of associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand to be the head women’s coach at...
Dabo Swinney phoned the younger brother of a former Clemson star on Monday evening. Clemson's head coach had some important news. He was offering Jahiem Lawson, a three-star class of 2022 defensive end from (...)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Each of the 15 Ohio State football players who filed through three interview stations in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center last Thursday received some version of the same question. They each had to know it was coming, too. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis called the Buckeyes...
With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
A four-star prospect in the class of 2022 that has been publicly committed to Clemson since July appears to now be an Oklahoma Sooner. While Hays (Kan.) four-star linebacker Jaren Kanak had not officially (...)
The Michigan Wolverines are about to make a big move ahead of their Orange Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. This isn’t anything related to football, though. Rather, the Wolverines are going to take better care of their health. According to Michigan offensive...
The younger brother of a standout Clemson defender would love to follow in his bro’s footsteps down the road and play for the Tigers as well. Fatu Mukuba is very familiar with Clemson and was at Death (...)
It appears Rutgers is going bowling after all. The Scarlet Knights are expected to receive and accept a stunning invitation to next week’s Gator Bowl, NJ Advance Media’s James Kratch and Keith Sargeant reported on Wednesday night. Rutgers will face nationally-ranked Wake Forest on Friday, Dec. 31. in...
The talk of the town in college football on Wednesday has been about which team will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl after the Aggies dropped out due to COVID-19 complications. It looks like Wake Forest has found a new opponent. According to James Kratch and Keith Sargeant of...
The head coaching carousel has started to settle out with some major pieces falling into place. Now, those head coaches are trying to fill out their staffs with one new head coach reportedly eyeing a member of Nebraska’s coaching staff. According to Doug Samuels with Football Scoop, Oregon’s new...
Huskers take film sessions 'constructively,' respond with hot-shooting night to down Kennesaw State. The Huskers hit 15 three-pointers, their most under Fred Hoiberg, and shot 53% from the field while rolling to an 88-74 win.
There is a level of competition to be considered, sure. But things at least started to look better for the Nebraska men's basketball team Wednesday night. The Huskers hit 15 three-pointers, their most under Fred Hoiberg, and shot 53% from the field while rolling to an 88-74 win over Kennesaw State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
(Iowa City) Iowa improved their men’s basketball record to 9-3 on Tuesday with a 93-62 victory over SE Louisiana. It’s the 5th time the Hawks have topped 90 points this season. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Keegan Murray’s 20 points. Murray was 8/13 from the...
You didn't necessarily have to be a Nebraska football fan to enjoy watching tight end Austin Allen do his work this season. Any sports fan could appreciate his talents. At 6-foot-9 and 255 pounds, Allen is a unique blend of excellent size, strength, smarts and athleticism. He is mindful of his craft, including the route-running part.
Texas A&M is unable to play in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Ross Dellenger first reported the news, which is confirmed by Gigem247. He reports that the Aggies do not have enough available players. The Gator Bowl seeks a replacement bowl team, however that is only possible if another bowl game is impacted.
Last week's storm is now in the Iowa record books. Nebraska Humane Society caring for animals recovered. The conditions were so poor in the home, at least a dozen had to be euthanized. UMNC expert compares at-home COVID-19 tests. Updated: 2 hours ago. The omicron surge brings concern about the...
