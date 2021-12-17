ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

2 ex-Maryland players reach settlement to football lawsuit

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Two former Maryland football players have each...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NAVY football player Brian Bourgeois killed in NAVY SEAL training

According to the , former NAVY Football player Brian Bourgeois died on December 4th after sustaining injuries during training in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The details of the accident are currently under investigation and findings will be made available at the appropriate time, according to the report. Bourgeois, 43, received his...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Baltimore Sun

As coronavirus surges again, Baltimore-area college basketball coaches express concern and frustration

With nine wins in its first 10 games, the Towson women’s basketball team was enjoying its hottest start since the 2006-07 squad opened that season with a 10-1 record. Then on Dec. 13, a Tigers player tested positive for the coronavirus, and games against Memphis the following day and at Penn State on Wednesday were quickly scuttled. That the program has had to hit the pause button amid a ...
TOWSON, MD
wfxb.com

Settlement Reached in Larry Nassar Case

USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and their insurers have reached a $380 million settlement with the victims of Larry Nassar. Yesterday, Judge Robyn Moberly of the US Bankruptcy Court in the southern district of Indiana officially approved the settlement saying “the plan has been overwhelmingly accepted by all parties to this bankruptcy. The court certainly finds that it’s feasible,” The settlement is part of the USA Gymnastics’ plan to exit bankruptcy as the organization struggles to recover from the Nassar scandal. USA Gymnastics said the settlement will allow it to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of the year.
POLITICS
Frankfort Times

AP sources: NCAA committee to consider replacing A&M in bowl

No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against No. 20 Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries, but the Demon Deacons might still get a game. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday night the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Football Players#College Park#American Football#Ap
On3.com

Former Alabama cornerback commits to SEC rival school

A former Alabama cornerback entered the transfer portal during the season, and has finally announced he has committed to a rival SEC school. Marcus Banks shared on his social media Monday that he was now joining the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Alabama cornerback commits to rival. Banks, a former four-star recruit,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

‘It’s always been a dream’: Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese takes on former standout Laura Harper and Coppin State

Brenda Frese is living the dream. She is mother to twin sons Markus and Tyler. She is wife to Mark Thomas. She can lay claim to reaching the NCAA women’s basketball pinnacle when she guided Maryland to the national championship in 2006. And she might barely contain her pride and joy when she faces Laura Harper, one of her former starters from that title-winning team, as opposing coaches in a ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy