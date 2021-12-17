2 ex-Maryland players reach settlement to football lawsuit

USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and their insurers have reached a $380 million settlement with the victims of Larry Nassar. Yesterday, Judge Robyn Moberly of the US Bankruptcy Court in the southern district of Indiana officially approved the settlement saying “the plan has been overwhelmingly accepted by all parties to this bankruptcy. The court certainly finds that it’s feasible,” The settlement is part of the USA Gymnastics’ plan to exit bankruptcy as the organization struggles to recover from the Nassar scandal. USA Gymnastics said the settlement will allow it to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of the year.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO